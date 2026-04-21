SEO.co, a leading provider of enterprise SEO agency services, content strategy, and link building, today announced its expansion into Charlotte, North Carolina. The move comes in response to increasing demand from mid-market and enterprise companies seeking scalable, revenue-focused organic search strategies in one of the fastest-growing business hubs in the United States.

Charlotte’s rapid expansion across financial services, technology, healthcare, and logistics has driven a sharp rise in digital competition—particularly in organic search. As companies in the region look to reduce reliance on paid acquisition channels and build more durable inbound pipelines, SEO.co is positioning itself to meet that demand with a performance-first approach.

“Companies in markets like Charlotte are starting to recognize that SEO isn’t just a traffic channel—it’s a primary driver of revenue when executed correctly,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of SEO.co. “What we’re seeing is a shift away from agencies that report on rankings and impressions, and toward partners that can tie organic search directly to pipeline and closed business.”

The Charlotte expansion enables SEO.co to work more closely with organizations navigating increasingly complex search environments. Beyond traditional Charlotte SEO, the firm is helping clients adapt to a changing landscape shaped by AI-driven search results and generative discovery platforms.

“The way businesses show up in search is changing rapidly,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of SEO.co. “Between Google’s evolving results and the rise of AI-driven search experiences, companies need to think beyond keywords and start building true topical authority. That’s where we’re focused—helping clients stay visible as search evolves.”

From its Charlotte presence, SEO.co will deliver a full suite of services designed for competitive markets, including enterprise SEO strategy, technical audits, content development, authority link building, and local SEO for companies scaling regionally and nationally. The firm will also support integration with broader marketing initiatives, including paid media and conversion optimization, ensuring that organic search efforts align with overall revenue goals.

The expansion is part of SEO.co’s broader strategy to deepen its footprint in high-growth regions across the United States. By combining localized market understanding with a national delivery model, the company is positioned to support businesses with complex SEO needs across multiple geographies and verticals.

SEO.co works with a range of clients, including mid-market companies, enterprise organizations, and private equity-backed businesses seeking to accelerate growth through organic acquisition. Engagements are structured around measurable outcomes, including increased qualified traffic, improved conversion rates, and reduced dependency on paid channels.

About SEO.co

SEO.co is a leading Charlotte digital marketing agency specializing in enterprise SEO, LLM marketing, content strategy, and link building. The company helps businesses grow through data-driven, ROI-focused organic search strategies aligned with modern search behavior, including AI-driven discovery. SEO.co serves clients across a range of industries, from high-growth startups to established enterprise organizations.