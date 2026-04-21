Amazon Commits $5 Billion To Anthropic As AI Firm Agrees To Spend $100 Billion On AWS Infrastructure

Anthropic has secured a new $5 billion investment from Amazon, bringing Amazon’s total backing to $13 billion as part of a broader agreement centered on long-term cloud infrastructure usage.

Deal Ties Investment To Massive Cloud Spending Commitment

As part of the agreement, Anthropic will spend more than $100 billion on Amazon Web Services over the next decade. The arrangement includes access to up to 5 gigawatts of computing capacity to support training and deployment of its AI models, including Claude.

The structure reflects a growing trend where investments are paired with infrastructure commitments rather than being delivered purely as cash.

Custom Chips Play Central Role In Agreement

The partnership centers on Amazon’s proprietary chip ecosystem, including Graviton CPUs and Trainium AI accelerators. The deal specifically covers current and future generations of Trainium chips, from Trainium2 through Trainium4.

While Trainium3 was released in December, Trainium4 remains in development. Anthropic has also secured options to access future chip capacity as new versions are introduced.

Similar Structure Seen In Amazon OpenAI Deal

The agreement mirrors a recent investment by Amazon in OpenAI, where the company contributed $50 billion as part of a $110 billion funding round that valued OpenAI at $730 billion pre-money.

That deal also included significant infrastructure components tied to cloud services.

Funding Activity Around Anthropic Continues

The latest investment comes amid ongoing interest from venture capital firms, with reports suggesting potential funding offers that could value Anthropic at $800 billion or more.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

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