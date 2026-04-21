GetDevDone Launches AI Engineering Services to Turn AI Prototypes Into Production Delivery

GetDevDone™, an engineering partner for digital agencies, introduced its AI Engineering Services , enabling the transformation of AI-generated outputs and early-stage builds into deployable, maintainable, and commercially viable digital products.

The launch formalizes a capability that GetDevDone has delivered across client projects in recent years, responding to a growing market shift where AI is expected to deliver measurable business outcomes beyond proof-of-concept demonstrations.

GetDevDone positions AI Engineering as a delivery discipline, aligning with the company’s broader model, which prioritizes predictable execution and production-grade quality over open-ended experimentation. The service is structured into three defined delivery routes, each supporting a specific stage of AI adoption:

1. AI website prototype to production

Transforms early-stage AI outputs and generated front-ends into production-ready websites, CMS implementations, or eCommerce builds.

2. Embedded AI features for websites and eCommerce

Implements targeted AI functionality, such as assistants, semantic search, and guided product discovery, directly into existing digital experiences.

3. AI builds rescue and rebuild

Stabilizes or rebuilds AI-generated implementations that are already failing in production or are too unstable to launch.

Each route is designed as a scoped delivery engagement, ensuring clarity before build and predictable outcomes at launch.

“Agencies are arriving with AI-generated builds that look impressive in demo form but are not ready for real-world use,” said Dmytro Mashchenko, COO at GetDevDone. “The challenge today is no longer generating ideas or prototypes. It is making them deployable, maintainable, secure, and commercially viable in production environments. Our AI Engineering service is built to close that production gap.”

AI Engineering Services are now available globally as part of GetDevDone’s service portfolio. Engagements are offered as scoped production sprints, audits, or integration projects, depending on the client’s starting point.

About GetDevDone

GetDevDone ™ is the engineering partner for digital agencies. Since 2005, GetDevDone has delivered 131,000+ projects for 15,150+ agencies worldwide across website development, front-end development, eCommerce development, digital design, and AI engineering.

Expert teams, technical ownership, and predictable delivery help agencies protect client relationships, expand delivery capacity, and grow without added operational weight.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.