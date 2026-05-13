A Three-Year Milestone: OMODA & JAECOO Embark on the Journey From Million To Annual Million with All-New Models

In April 2026, at the Auto China 2026, coinciding with OMODA & JAECOO’s third anniversary, the brand marked a historic milestone: global cumulative sales surpassed one million units, setting the record as the fastest automotive brand to achieve this figure worldwide. Concurrently, the brand held the From Million To Annual Million Strategy Launch Event and OMODA 4 roll-off ceremony, showcasing a range of cutting-edge technological achievements. This fully demonstrated the brand’s global footprint and systemic strength, officially marking the transition from “one million” to “annual million”as a new phase of development.

A New Million Journey: Three Years to Set a Global Record, Co-Created with Youth to Earn a Million Trusts

Over the past three years, under the brand’s philosophy of “Born Unique, Born Green,” OMODA & JAECOO has achieved sales growth from the same period last year for three consecutive years. In April 2026 alone, monthly sales reached nearly 70,000 units, setting the record as the fastest brand to reach one million units globally. Currently, the brand has entered 69 core markets and established a dealer network of 1,364 locations. Europe has become the core growth engine, accounting for 41.5% of global sales. In the UK market, the JAECOO 7 topped the vehicle sales charts, demonstrating global competitiveness through strong performance in highly regulated markets.

Behind this milestone lies the brand’s original mission to “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People.” OMODA is committed to embracing pioneering users worldwide, focusing on building the World’s Leading Crossover Brand. JAECOO serves the refined new elite, aiming to become the Global Elegant Off-Road Brand. Both brands will continue to develop differentiated strategies to precisely reach global youth tribes.

Strategic Upgrade: Launching the From Million To Annual Million Strategy, Targeting One Million Units a Year in 2027

Reaching one million units is not the end, but a new beginning. OMODA & JAECOO have officially launched the 2027 From Million To Annual Million Strategy, marking the transition from achieving one million units over three years to reaching one million units a year, while continuing to deepen technological and product innovation.

The SHS (Super Hybrid System) balances power and energy efficiency. The share of new energy vehicles is steadily increasing. Technologies such as SIVP(Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI-powered smart cockpits are accelerating their rollout, delivering a more convenient and intelligent driving experience. Global operations will focus on deepening mature markets while expanding into markets, continuously broadening market coverage and the global partner network. Through localized operations under the global “brand + local” operations approach, the brand will strengthen its influence and drive high-quality, value-driven growth.

Product Breakthrough: OMODA 4 Makes a Grand Debut, Empowering Globalization 2.0 Strategy

As the core model of From Million To Annual Million Strategy, the OMODA 4 has officially entered mass production. Positioned around the concept of “cyber mecha”, it delivers exceptional functionality, intelligence, and performance.

In terms of design, the Cyber Lightning headlights, mecha-inspired body lines, and starship-like cabin create a futuristic aesthetic. The supercar-style start button reminiscent of Lamborghinis, the design adds a sense of ceremony while balancing optimal aerodynamics with personalized color options. For smart technology, it features 16 ADAS functions, a 13.2-inch ultra-HD central control screen, and 50W wireless fast charging. The AI Super Voice Assistant supports multi-scenario interaction, upgrading the experience from “user-friendly” to “understands me.” The OMODA 4 ULTRA Performance Edition, equipped with a factory-fitted sports package, launch control, and professional tuning, delivers supercar-level driving pleasure to satisfy performance enthusiasts. For ecosystem, OMODA 4 creates a mobile e-sports cockpit, optimizing hardware and user experience to meet the needs of young gamers. As the Official Automotive Partner for VALORANT Esports EMEA, the brand leverages cross-industry collaborations to engage youth tribes and create a new trend-setting paradigm where cars and e-sports converge, while expanding into all-scenario experiences such as pet care, karaoke, and cam ping.

After three years of dedication and one million units sold, OMODA & JAECOO embark on a new journey and open a new chapter. Building on the milestone of one million vehicles sold within three years and guided by the “From Million To Annual Million” Strategy, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to deepen their dual-brand approach, uphold user co-creation and technological innovation, and steadily advance toward the vision of becoming the NO.1 Choice for Global Youth.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 69 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA & JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

*SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) is an assisted driving feature and does not replace the driver. Stay alert and be ready to take over at any time.