EXEED Brings Texxeract Technology to Italian Universities

EXEED is bringing its engineering and R&D capabilities directly to the next generation of innovators. From late April to May, the premium new energy technology brand, in partnership with University Box, launched a campus tour across several of Italy’s leading polytechnic universities. Through a modular exhibition booth and dedicated Texxeract display kits, EXEED offered students and faculty an intuitive understanding of the technical logic behind its new energy vehicle architecture. Engineering seminars were held alongside the exhibition, fostering understanding through open technical dialogue and hands-on experience.

The campus tour officially launched on April 15 at Politecnico di Milano. At the university, the Department of Mechanical Engineering hosted exclusive seminars on electric powertrains, battery systems, and advanced vehicle engineering, attracting significant participation from engineering students and academic participants. At each university stop, Texxeract display kits were deployed, allowing visitors to gain insight into the hybrid system’s operation through a cutaway vehicle display. In May, the event will continue at Roma Tre University, the College of Engineering of the University of Salerno, and the College of Engineering of the University of Palermo.

Texxeract is the most tangible embodiment of EXEED’s new energy technology. For daily urban commuting, its WLTC-rated all-electric range of 165 km is sufficient to cover most users’ weekly travel needs without engaging the combustion engine. For intercity or long-distance trips, the plug-in hybrid system delivers a combined range of 1,415 km and achieves fuel consumption of just 5.2 L/100 km, significantly reducing the need for mid-journey recharging or refueling. On icy or low-adhesion surfaces in winter, the intelligent all-terrain system can independently distribute torque between the front and rear axles within milliseconds, prioritizing wheels with available grip to maximize traction. This technology has been validated in extreme environments, including a 41° snow slope in Kazakhstan and the Nürburgring Nordschleife, enabling average drivers to maintain stable vehicle control without additional input under complex driving conditions.

EXEED plans to enter highly regulated European markets including Poland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, and Spain by 2026, while establishing close partnerships with local distributors. Spanish automotive dealer M Automoción, a leading partner, has signed an agreement with EXEED. Its 56 showrooms in Madrid, Barcelona, and other key cities will provide a well-established retail network supporting EXEED’s market expansion.

EXEED views Europe as a strategic frontier for technological dialogue and brand elevation. While showcasing Texxeract technical details and RX PHEV performance to engineering universities and the wider European public, the brand is further advancing its distribution rollout and market expansion. After Auto China, as the campus tour moves on to Rome, Salerno, and Palermo, the technological credibility built through this initiative is expected to underpin EXEED’s long-term global reputation.