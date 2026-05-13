Gold touched an all-time high of $5,589 per ounce in January 2026, and the precious metals IRA industry is projected to reach $22.6 billion by 2027, according to Grand View Research data tracking retirement account diversification trends. Against that backdrop, more Americans are researching where to place their savings and who they can trust to guide those decisions.

Pierce Points, an investment research platform based in Miami, Florida, that has been helping individuals find the right companies for their retirement investments for over 15 years, has published its annual evaluation of the best gold IRA companies for 2026. The report draws on provider track records, fee transparency, customer service performance, and regulatory standing to identify which firms consistently deliver for savers looking to add physical gold to their retirement portfolios.

Goldco was announced as the #1 best overall gold IRA company in the Pierce Points 2026 rankings. Founded in 2006, the California-based firm has processed thousands of IRA rollovers since its launch. BBB rates it A+. The Business Consumer Alliance gives it AAA. What shows up repeatedly in verified customer reviews is the same thing: people felt guided through the process rather than left to figure it out on their own. That track record across multiple evaluation criteria is what placed Goldco above the rest.

A gold IRA holds physical metal inside a self-directed retirement account instead of stocks or bonds. Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium all qualify. IRS rules apply the same contribution limits and tax treatment as a traditional IRA. The difference is in the custodian setup: a specialist firm manages the account, and the metal itself sits in an approved depository. Interest in the category picked up sharply after 2020 as investors started looking beyond equity-heavy portfolios.

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The Pierce Points evaluation covered providers across key factors including setup fees, annual storage and custodian charges, buyback policies, educational resources, and the quality of customer guidance during the rollover process.

Rankings were determined by scoring each provider across these criteria using a weighted methodology, with customer service quality and fee transparency carrying the highest weighting. Those findings align with independent assessments from other research outlets. DeviEver, a Wilmington-based research platform, named Goldco the best overall gold IRA company following a detailed review published on Markets Insider. Investors Circle, in a separate analysis released via PR Newswire, reached the same conclusion in its 2026 evaluation of leading precious metals IRA providers.

Three separate outlets. Same conclusion. Goldco at the top. That kind of consistency across independent gold IRA company reviews does not get manufactured. It comes from handling thousands of account setups well enough that clients return. Pierce Points makes clear that Goldco is not the right fit for every investor. Fee structures differ. Minimums vary. So does the service model. The full 2026 guide covers the complete field so individuals can match their actual situation to the right provider.

Central banks bought 863 tonnes of gold in 2025, a record, according to the World Gold Council. Ninety-five percent of central bankers surveyed by the Council said they expected global gold reserves to grow in the coming year. Gold itself was up approximately 65 percent over 2025. Retail interest followed. The number of gold IRA providers has gone from under 10 in 2014 to more than 100 by 2024, which means more options and more noise for investors trying to sort through the market.

“What sets the 2026 rankings apart is our focus on what actually impacts investors over time. Pierce Points looks beyond surface-level promotions and instead evaluates how companies perform when it comes to fees, service, and long-term trust. That’s where the real differences show up” commented Justin Keiner of Pierce Points.

About Pierce Points

Pierce Points is an investment research platform based in Miami, Florida, that has been helping individuals find the right companies for their investments for over 15 years. The platform publishes independent comparisons and reviews across financial products and providers.