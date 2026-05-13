Balloon and Color Expands Event Styling Across Tri State Area

Balloon and Color, a Staten Island based event styling company, continues expanding its presence across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut through customized balloon décor installations and event design services tailored for both private celebrations and corporate events.

Founded by Francesca Navarro, Owner and Creative Artist of Balloon and Color, the company has evolved from a small passion project into a full service event styling business known for its personalized installations, creative concepts, and visually detailed event environments. The company focuses on combining balloon artistry with coordinated décor elements to create customized experiences for birthdays, grand openings, corporate activations, baby showers, weddings, and children’s celebrations.

The foundation of the business traces back to Navarro’s early introduction to the event industry at the age of 15 while working at a children’s party venue. During that time, she developed experience in face painting, balloon artistry, and customer interaction, which later became the creative foundation for the company.

After graduating from college, Navarro pursued a career in retail management, where she gained additional experience in operations, leadership, and customer service. Although working in a different industry, she maintained a long term interest in event styling and creative design. During the COVID 19 pandemic, that interest evolved into a small balloon arrangement project focused initially on Mother’s Day installations and holiday celebrations.

Over time, demand for customized event décor services increased, allowing Balloon and Color to expand into larger installations and more comprehensive event styling services throughout the tri state region.

Designing Personalized Event Experiences

Balloon and Color currently offers a range of event related services designed to support both private clients and businesses seeking customized installations and coordinated event styling. According to the company, each setup is designed around the client’s event theme, venue requirements, and visual preferences.

Services include custom balloon marquees, balloon centerpieces, helium balloon arrangements, balloon arches, columns, grand opening installations, and full corporate event décor. The company also provides additional event enhancements such as photo booth rentals, backdrop installations, bounce house rentals, lounge furniture, decorative frames, and curated children’s table setups.

The company states that its approach focuses on balancing aesthetics, structure, color coordination, and event functionality while adapting installations to different venue sizes and event formats.

“What began as a creative outlet eventually became a way to help people celebrate important moments in a more personalized and memorable way,” Navarro said. “Every event has a different story, and the goal is always to create an environment that reflects that experience.”

According to the company, customization remains one of the primary elements of its event planning process. Installations are designed individually for each client rather than using standardized templates or repeated layouts.

Expansion Across Corporate and Private Events

As the company has expanded, Balloon and Color has continued increasing its involvement in both social and corporate event installations throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Corporate clients have increasingly sought customized balloon displays and branded event installations designed to support grand openings, product launches, promotional campaigns, and internal company celebrations. Balloon and Color states that corporate projects often involve larger scale coordination, branding integration, and venue adaptation.

At the same time, private event installations remain a central part of the company’s operations. The business continues working on birthday parties, baby showers, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, and themed children’s events across the region.

According to the company, the ability to offer multiple event services through a single provider has contributed to operational growth and repeat client relationships. By combining décor, rentals, styling, and setup coordination into one service structure, clients are able to streamline planning processes for various event types.

The company also notes that social media visibility has contributed to increased brand recognition within the regional event industry. Visual event content shared online has allowed potential clients to view completed installations, event themes, and design concepts before beginning consultations.

Balloon and Color maintains an active online presence across Instagram and customer review platforms, where event installations, company updates, and client experiences are regularly shared, including through Google Reviews .

Balancing Creativity and Operational Growth

As demand for customized event experiences continues growing throughout the event industry, Balloon and Color states that maintaining personalization remains a key operational priority while expanding into larger projects and broader geographic coverage.

The company continues adapting installations to changing event trends, venue requirements, and client preferences while maintaining a focus on visual detail and coordinated event presentation. According to Navarro, maintaining direct communication with clients throughout the design and planning process remains an important part of the company’s workflow.

Industry demand for experiential event design has continued increasing across both private and business sectors in recent years, particularly for events centered around branded visuals, social media engagement, and customized presentation environments. Balloon and Color states that its expansion reflects broader shifts toward immersive event styling and personalized celebration experiences.

The company also continues investing in equipment, rental inventory, and design development to support larger installations and multi service event coordination throughout the tri state area.

As Balloon and Color continues expanding its regional presence, the company states that its long term focus remains centered on creating visually customized environments that align with each client’s event vision while maintaining consistency in service and execution.

ABOUT BALLOON AND COLOR

Balloon and Color is a Staten Island based balloon styling and event décor company specializing in customized installations for private celebrations and corporate events throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Founded by Francesca Navarro, the company provides balloon décor, event styling, photo booth rentals, bounce house rentals, backdrops, and coordinated event enhancement services designed around personalized client experiences. Additional information is available at Balloon and Color . The company also maintains an active presence across Instagram and customer review platforms, where event updates and client feedback are regularly shared, including through Google Reviews . For inquiries, contact Balloonandcolor@gmail.com .