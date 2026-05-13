SunState Solar Provides Access to Affordable Clean Energy Solutions in Albuquerque and Santa Fe

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), solar accounted for 54% of all new electricity-generating capacity added to the US grid in 2025. Solar and storage made up 79% of new capacity in the same year, and SEIA expects cumulative US solar capacity to nearly triple from year-end 2025 to 2036.

As more people are becoming aware of the planet’s climate crisis, they’re increasingly turning to renewable energy that leaves as small a carbon footprint as possible. As shown in the above statistics, solar energy is a particularly popular option, as it can be cleanly harvested from a natural resource.

Solar energy should be something for homeowners in Albuquerque to consider, especially with recent rises in energy costs. While there are significant upfront costs to consider, ultimately, going solar can drastically lower utility bills, especially when combined with tax credits and incentives (e.g., 30% federal solar investment tax credit (ITC), as well as state and local incentives).

For many people, the systems pay for themselves within just a few years; homeowners can lock in low energy costs for 25+ years, too. On top of that, they enjoy net meter benefits, where they sell excess energy back to the grid for credits.

SunState Solar is here to provide installation services for both homeowners and businesses, and these services are backed by its 100% 5-star ratings on Google and other platforms. Every system comes with a 25-year warranty and worry-free installation, as the business is committed to delivering top-quality solar solutions.

This is a locally owned and community-focused business, which sets them apart from large and impersonal solar companies. SunState Solar exclusively serves the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metro areas, which means that the team thoroughly knows local energy needs. The company also gives back to the community through charitable contributions, community involvement, and partnerships that create lasting positive change.

Homeowners who need financial assistance with the upfront cost can utilize SunStates Solar’s zero-down financing and flexible payment plans. For example, they can benefit from $0 down payment plans, as well as low/affordable monthly payments. They can also make use of the company’s many financing partners.

Interested parties can take advantage of SunState Solar’s free step-by-step guide to understanding everything solar. This can help them make well-informed decisions confidently when switching to solar.

They can also schedule a free consultation with this business. During this meeting, they’ll go over current energy bills and energy needs by assessing the roof and energy usage. With this information, the company can design a custom solar system that meets and exceeds those requirements.

Once the installation starts, it’s all in SunState Solar’s hands. Its team will handle the permits and paperwork, making it a stress-free process for homeowners.

Other services that SunState Solar offers are solar inspections, pest barriers, solar panel cleaning, troubleshooting and repair, and solar monitoring.