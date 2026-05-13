DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

The Funding Crisis at America’s Equine Rescues: How State Line Tack’s Ride It Forward Program Offers Crucial Support

ByEthan Lin

May 13, 2026

The cost of running an equine rescue has rarely been higher. Feed prices remain elevated against pre-pandemic baselines. Veterinary and farrier fees have also increased significantly. But the flow of surrendered or at-risk horses has not slowed.

Most non-profit rescues run on donor goodwill and the efforts of generous volunteers. A reliable source of recurring supplies is invaluable.

That is the gap State Line Tack is targeting with its newly launched Ride It Forward program. Built around a network of nearly 75 partner rescues, by buying horse supplies from their website, customers can provide essential support for the organizations rehabilitating and rehoming horses in need.

The system works as follows:

  • Each partner rescue receives its own page on the State Line Tack site.
  • When a shopper places an order via that rescue’s page, a portion of the proceeds is donated directly to the rescue.
  • Customers can also shop a curated Wishlist on the same page, where each rescue lists the specific items it needs most.
  • At checkout, shoppers see the rescue’s shipping address, and donated supplies ship directly to the rescue.

Wishlist items typically appear at the same sale prices State Line Tack offers across its catalog. Each product on a rescue’s Wishlist shows a running count of how many units the rescue is still requesting, so shoppers can be sure their generous contributions are appreciated and needed.

Early partners include:

  • Bonded by Strength Equine Rescue
  • Next Step Horse Rescue
  • Wiregrass Horse Rescue & Sanctuary

State Line Tack reports nearly 75 organizations now enrolled, each with a dedicated page on the retailer’s site where shoppers can:

  • Read about the rescue’s mission
  • Browse the current Wishlist
  • Provide material support

Ride It Forward expands the company’s existing charitable work, and these initiatives reflect what State Line Tack describes as a commitment to ethical sourcing and giving back to the community.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Rising Demand for Affordable Prescriptions Drives Attention to PricePro Pharmacy’s Online Medication Services
May 13, 2026 Ethan Lin
Royal Tee Caddy Announces Patent Pending Golf Alignment Tool for On Course Play
May 13, 2026 Ethan Lin
VerLuce Brings Solar Landscaping Lighting Into Focus as Energy-Smart Home Upgrades Gain Ground
May 13, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801