The Funding Crisis at America’s Equine Rescues: How State Line Tack’s Ride It Forward Program Offers Crucial Support

The cost of running an equine rescue has rarely been higher. Feed prices remain elevated against pre-pandemic baselines. Veterinary and farrier fees have also increased significantly. But the flow of surrendered or at-risk horses has not slowed.

Most non-profit rescues run on donor goodwill and the efforts of generous volunteers. A reliable source of recurring supplies is invaluable.

That is the gap State Line Tack is targeting with its newly launched Ride It Forward program. Built around a network of nearly 75 partner rescues, by buying horse supplies from their website, customers can provide essential support for the organizations rehabilitating and rehoming horses in need.

The system works as follows:

Each partner rescue receives its own page on the State Line Tack site.

When a shopper places an order via that rescue’s page, a portion of the proceeds is donated directly to the rescue.

Customers can also shop a curated Wishlist on the same page, where each rescue lists the specific items it needs most.

At checkout, shoppers see the rescue’s shipping address, and donated supplies ship directly to the rescue.

Wishlist items typically appear at the same sale prices State Line Tack offers across its catalog. Each product on a rescue’s Wishlist shows a running count of how many units the rescue is still requesting, so shoppers can be sure their generous contributions are appreciated and needed.

Early partners include:

Bonded by Strength Equine Rescue

Next Step Horse Rescue

Wiregrass Horse Rescue & Sanctuary

State Line Tack reports nearly 75 organizations now enrolled, each with a dedicated page on the retailer’s site where shoppers can:

Read about the rescue’s mission

Browse the current Wishlist

Provide material support

Ride It Forward expands the company’s existing charitable work, and these initiatives reflect what State Line Tack describes as a commitment to ethical sourcing and giving back to the community.