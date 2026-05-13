CHERY Ecosystem Exhibition: Eight Scenarios, Shared Innovation

The 2026 CHERY International Business Summit concluded not merely as a commercial assembly, but as a strategic showcase of CHERY’s technological depth. Central to this event was the Ecosystem Exhibition, an installation signaling CHERY’s transition from a conventional manufacturer to an architect of comprehensive mobility ecosystems.

Strategic Elevation: Ecosystem Redefines Industry

As the global automotive landscape shifts from functional utility to “lifestyle adaptation”, CHERY is fundamentally re-engineering its competitive logic. By dismantling the boundaries of traditional manufacturing, CHERY is building a service-oriented ecosystem that adapts to diverse cultural nuances. The vehicle is no longer a standalone product but a mobile terminal connecting people, cars, and life.

The exhibition utilized “scenario-based storytelling” to deconstruct and rebuild cultural connections across eight immersive scenarios. For instance, the CHERY brand leveraged intelligent cockpits to create a “Mobile Harbor” for families, while iCAUR blended retro-industrial aesthetics with a modification culture—featuring vinyl records and bespoke wraps—to offer a platform for youthful self-expression.

Technological Breakthrough: The Foundation of Cross-Domain Fusion

The exhibition’s technical zones revealed CHERY’s strategic depth. The appearance of the AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robot exemplifies the migration of automotive intelligence into embodied AI. Leveraging six self-developed technical pillars—including brain-computer interfaces and AI domain controllers—CHERY is extending its manufacturing prowess into urban governance and smart manufacturing. This cross-domain fusion provides a scalable foundation, granting CHERY’s global layout the internal momentum for continuous evolution.

A true ecosystem is an open, self-evolving system. A hallmark of the exhibition was the win-win mechanism, which shifted unilateral output into value co-creation. Global partners were transformed from passive spectators into active contributors through VR experiences and cloud-based collaborative tools. This transformation marks the maturity of CHERY’s globalization strategy: moving from “selling products” to “cultivating ecosystems”, and from “isolated competition” to “network synergy”.

The CHERY International Ecosystem Exhibition highlights the company’s transformation from automaker to ecosystem builder. Through scenario-driven experiences, cross-industry technologies, and open collaboration, CHERY is transcending traditional competitive mindsets, carving a new path in the global mobility tide. It provides a pragmatic “China Solution” for the future of the global automotive sector.

About CHERY

Founded in 1997, CHERY is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. CHERY is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.