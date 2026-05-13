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CHERY Ecosystem Exhibition: Eight Scenarios, Shared Innovation

ByEthan Lin

May 13, 2026

The 2026 CHERY International Business Summit concluded not merely as a commercial assembly, but as a strategic showcase of CHERY’s technological depth. Central to this event was the Ecosystem Exhibition, an installation signaling CHERY’s transition from a conventional manufacturer to an architect of comprehensive mobility ecosystems.

Strategic Elevation: Ecosystem Redefines Industry

As the global automotive landscape shifts from functional utility to “lifestyle adaptation”, CHERY is fundamentally re-engineering its competitive logic. By dismantling the boundaries of traditional manufacturing, CHERY is building a service-oriented ecosystem that adapts to diverse cultural nuances. The vehicle is no longer a standalone product but a mobile terminal connecting people, cars, and life.

The exhibition utilized “scenario-based storytelling” to deconstruct and rebuild cultural connections across eight immersive scenarios. For instance, the CHERY brand leveraged intelligent cockpits to create a “Mobile Harbor” for families, while iCAUR blended retro-industrial aesthetics with a modification culture—featuring vinyl records and bespoke wraps—to offer a platform for youthful self-expression.

Technological Breakthrough: The Foundation of Cross-Domain Fusion

The exhibition’s technical zones revealed CHERY’s strategic depth. The appearance of the AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robot exemplifies the migration of automotive intelligence into embodied AI. Leveraging six self-developed technical pillars—including brain-computer interfaces and AI domain controllers—CHERY is extending its manufacturing prowess into urban governance and smart manufacturing. This cross-domain fusion provides a scalable foundation, granting CHERY’s global layout the internal momentum for continuous evolution.

A true ecosystem is an open, self-evolving system. A hallmark of the exhibition was the win-win mechanism, which shifted unilateral output into value co-creation. Global partners were transformed from passive spectators into active contributors through VR experiences and cloud-based collaborative tools. This transformation marks the maturity of CHERY’s globalization strategy: moving from “selling products” to “cultivating ecosystems”, and from “isolated competition” to “network synergy”.

The CHERY International Ecosystem Exhibition highlights the company’s transformation from automaker to ecosystem builder. Through scenario-driven experiences, cross-industry technologies, and open collaboration, CHERY is transcending traditional competitive mindsets, carving a new path in the global mobility tide. It provides a pragmatic “China Solution” for the future of the global automotive sector.

About CHERY

Founded in 1997, CHERY is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. CHERY is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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