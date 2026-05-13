Uniting Global Partners Through “For Family” — CHERY Showcases Technology and Human-Centered Innovation at the 2026 CHERY Brand International Business Summit

Driven by technology and united by a vision of “For Family”, the 2026 CHERY Brand International Business Summit officially opened on April 26 at the Longshan Laboratory in Wuhu. Bringing together partners from around the world, the summit strengthened global collaboration for mutual success, and delivered meaningful results, injecting fresh momentum into CHERY’s high-quality global growth. Among the highlights of the summit was the CHERY exhibition hall, built around the brand’s “For Family” philosophy. Serving as a key platform connecting global partners, the exhibition showcased CHERY’s technological capabilities while also expressing the warmth and human-centered values behind the brand. Structured around CHERY’s development journey and supported by core technologies, flagship products, immersive experiences, and authentic user stories, the exhibition fully demonstrated the brand’s global strategic vision, comprehensive technological expertise, and commitment to user-focused innovation. It became a powerful showcase of CHERY’s confidence, capabilities, and long-term global ambitions.

Technology as the Foundation: Building the Future of Global Family Mobility Through Robust Independent Innovation

Robust technological capability remains the foundation of CHERY’s global expansion and the driving force behind safer mobility experiences for families worldwide. One of the exhibition’s core sections, the “Technology Origin Corridor,” highlighted CHERY’s decades of independent R&D achievements and technological breakthroughs. The display traced the evolution of CHERY’s first- through fifth-generation engines, featuring classic models such as the SQR372, E4T15, F4J16, and the latest-generation H4J15 engine, alongside the DHT150 and DHT165 dedicated hybrid transmissions. Together, these technologies illustrated CHERY’s continuous progress in powertrain innovation.

In the areas of battery safety and green mobility, the exhibition demonstrated CHERY’s safety-first and environmentally focused philosophy through a series of extreme battery tests, including triple-needle penetration, compression, and water immersion testing. The display also highlighted the brand’s forward-looking solid-state battery strategy, intelligent battery diagnostics, and high-value battery recycling technologies. Centered around the theme “Safety. For Family,” the exhibition also showcased the global journey of CHERY’s 2025–2026 Safety Academy initiative, demonstrating how the brand protects family mobility worldwide through systematic safety standards and comprehensive safety technologies.

Another major highlight was the AiMOGA Robotics lineup, which offered visitors a closer look at CHERY’s intelligent technology ecosystem. To date, AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robots have already been deployed at scale across multiple cities in China, supporting applications such as school safety and traffic management. Meanwhile, cumulative deliveries of Argos have surpassed 1,000 units, with applications ranging from family companionship and exhibition performances to community security. Argos has become a benchmark product in the commercial quadruped robotics sector and an important pillar of CHERY’s intelligent ecosystem strategy.

AiMOGA Robotics

Robust Products Drive Global Market Competitiveness

Technological capability ultimately needs to translate into robust product competitiveness in order to earn market recognition and consumer trust. Backed by its continuously evolving R&D system, CHERY has built a comprehensive product lineup covering major overseas market segments and delivering diverse, high-quality mobility solutions for families worldwide. The exhibition featured key models including the TIGGOV, TIGGO4, TIGGO7, TIGGO8, and TIGGO9. Combining bold design, spacious comfort, intelligent technologies, and reliable performance, these vehicles are tailored to meet the needs of families across different regions and lifestyles. To further demonstrate their global adaptability and proven quality, the exhibition also screened documentary footage from endurance challenges conducted across Spain, South Africa, Indonesia, seven Eastern European countries, the Pan-American Highway, Kuwait, and many other locations. Covering more than 20 countries and over 20,000 kilometers of real-world testing, these programs validated the vehicles’ stability and reliability under extreme climates and complex road conditions, further strengthening confidence among global users and overseas partners alike.

TIGGO V

Creating Emotional Warmth Through Family-Centered Experiences

Beyond technological leadership and product reliability, CHERY remains deeply committed to its core mission of serving families and enriching everyday life. Moving beyond traditional static displays, the CHERY exhibition adopted a scenario-based, immersive, lifestyle-oriented design approach that brought robust technologies into authentic family experiences and transformed product showcases into emotional connections. The “For Family” philosophy was then made felt, touched and lived. Centered around the theme of “serving more than 4.5 million overseas families,” the exhibition recreated three immersive lifestyle zones — outdoor, living room, and bedroom settings — allowing visitors to experience real-world family mobility scenarios firsthand. Features such as V2L, tailgate coffee setups, tailgate cinema experiences, intelligent cockpit interaction, smart connectivity, expandable cabin space, and inflatable mattress configurations vividly recreated family travel and leisure experiences. Through these interactive scenarios, visitors could directly experience how CHERY vehicles integrate seamlessly into modern family lifestyles, further reinforcing the brand’s family-centered philosophy.

The CHERY exhibition hall at the 2026 CHERY Brand International Business Summit was not only a comprehensive showcase of the brand’s technological strength, product lineup, and scenario-based innovation, but also a powerful expression of its “For Family” philosophy and long-term global development strategy. For global partners and consumers alike, CHERY continues to strengthen its foundation through robust technologies, expand its market presence through high-quality products, and connect with families through thoughtful user experiences. By continuously building global consensus and deepening win-win cooperation, CHERY is further strengthening its overseas market presence while delivering better mobility experiences through more advanced technologies, more reliable products, and more caring services. As it continues its global journey, CHERY is moving steadily toward new milestones with confidence and determination.