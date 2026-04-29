South Florida’s All-Day Destination: Keik Restaurant Redefines Dining With Latin-Inspired Burgers, Brunch, Specialty Coffee, and Celebration Cakes Under One Iconic Pink Roof

When South Florida diners think of a place where they can start the morning with a steak bowl and specialty latte, celebrate a birthday over brunch without leaving the table, and walk out with a showstopper celebration cake — they think of Keik Restaurant. With three locations across Doral, Pembroke Pines, and Kendall, and an Orlando expansion actively in progress, Keik has quietly become the region’s most complete all-day dining destination — a full-service restaurant that happens to make the best cakes in Florida.

In a restaurant landscape where most concepts do one thing well, Keik does everything intentionally. The all-day menu spans savory burgers, protein bowls, brunch plates, and fresh juices — all served alongside a barista program built around specialty coffee — while the in-house bakery produces scratch-made cakes rooted in Latin flavor traditions. Pistachio, Rocher, guava and dulce de leche, and red velvet are not menu items at Keik. They are signatures.

“We are not a bakery that added a menu. We are a restaurant that was born to celebrate. Every item on our tables — from the first cup of coffee to the last slice of cake — is designed to make a moment feel bigger than it was when you walked in.”

— Wilfredo Ulacio, Chef and Co-Founder, Keik Restaurant

A Full-Service Restaurant First

What distinguishes Keik most sharply from the bakery-café category is the depth of its savory program. The kitchen operates all day, turning out smash burgers built with premium beef, hearty bowls layered with steak, shrimp, or chicken, and breakfast plates that hold their own against any dedicated brunch spot in Miami-Dade or Broward County. For guests arriving at 9 a.m. for a working breakfast or at 2 p.m. for a group celebration, the food quality holds. That consistency across dayparts — and across three distinct locations — is what has driven Keik’s ratings to 4.7 to 4.9 stars across platforms, with repeat-visit rates that outpace most South Florida restaurant concepts.

Cakes That Taste as Good as They Look

The Keik cake program is built on a simple promise: what arrives at the table should be as extraordinary to eat as it is to photograph. The bakery team bakes daily, using Latin-influenced recipes that produce layers that are moist, balanced in sweetness, and structurally sound enough to transport and serve the next day. The flagship Rocher Cake has become a social media phenomenon in South Florida — not because of how it looks in a photograph, but because of how it tastes to every guest who has ordered it for a birthday, a quinceañera, or a brunch celebration.

One Venue. Every Occasion.

The Keik model solves a problem that has frustrated celebration planners across South Florida for years: finding a space where the food is genuinely good, the environment photographs beautifully, and the cakes do not require a separate vendor. At Keik, guests can:

Reserve a table for groups of any size for birthdays, bridal showers, graduations, baby showers, or corporate celebrations

Order a full brunch or all-day menu without ever leaving the venue

Pick up a custom or same-day celebration cake baked that morning

Enjoy specialty barista coffee, fresh juices, and a space designed for photos that guests are proud to share

A Brand Built for Growth

Founded by Venezuelan entrepreneurs in South Florida, Keik has grown from a single bakery concept into a multi-entity restaurant group operating under Keik Restaurant, Keik Concepts Corp, and Keik Franchise LLC — with a commissary kitchen supporting production at scale. The brand is currently finalizing its first Orlando location, expanding the proven South Florida model to a market with strong demand for the all-day brunch and celebration dining category. Franchise inquiries for additional Florida and Southeast U.S. locations are actively being evaluated.

Not a Bakery. Not Just a Café. Something New.

In a category increasingly populated by single-purpose concepts — chains that sell only food, cafés that prioritize aesthetics over food, and custom cake studios without dine-in service — Keik Restaurant stands apart as the only South Florida brand that delivers all three: a real restaurant menu, a serious specialty coffee program, and a cakery that has earned its reputation through flavor, not just presentation. That combination is the reason guests choose Keik for their most important days — and return for their most ordinary ones.

About Keik Restaurant

Keik Restaurant, formerly known as Keik Bakeshop, is a South Florida-based full-service restaurant group combining an all-day dining menu with an in-house bakery and specialty coffee program. Operating locations in Doral, Pembroke Pines, and Kendall, with an Orlando expansion underway, Keik serves guests across breakfast, brunch, lunch, and celebration occasions. The brand is known for its Latin-influenced scratch-baked cakes, bold savory menu, Instagrammable pink spaces, and category-defining brunch + cake experience. Franchise opportunities are available. Learn more at www.keikrestaurant.com