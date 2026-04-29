London-Based Cleaning Company Premium Clean Ltd Expands Services as Demand Grows for Certified Technicians

Premium Clean Ltd , a London-based cleaning services provider, has expanded its portfolio as demand continues to climb for certified technicians in both residential and commercial settings.

The move builds on the company’s long-standing service lineup, which includes end of tenancy cleaning, carpet and upholstery care, after-builders cleaning and one-off deep cleans. Company officials say the expansion is less about adding new categories and more about strengthening how services are delivered, with a sharper focus on training, certification and consistency.

Across the UK, the cleaning industry has been undergoing a noticeable shift. Clients are asking more questions about who is carrying out the work, how it is done and whether technicians are properly trained. Insurance coverage, standardized procedures and verifiable skills are no longer seen as optional but expected.

That shift has been particularly visible in the rental market. End of tenancy cleaning , once viewed as a routine service, now often comes with detailed requirements tied directly to lease agreements. Landlords and letting agents are increasingly relying on professional cleaning teams to meet strict checklists before tenants move out and new occupants move in.

Premium Clean Ltd said its updated approach is designed to meet those expectations head-on. The company has placed greater emphasis on employing technicians who are trained to work across different materials and environments, from delicate upholstery fabrics to high-traffic commercial flooring.

“Our clients are more informed than ever,” a company spokesperson said. “They want to know that the person entering their home or property understands what they’re doing, not just in general terms, but down to the materials, the methods and the expected outcome.”

Technicians at the company undergo structured training that includes practical and technical components. For example, carpet cleaning requires more than just equipment, it involves identifying fiber types, selecting the correct cleaning method and using products safely to avoid damage. Similar attention is given to upholstery cleaning and post-construction work, where surfaces and debris can vary widely.

The company said this level of training helps ensure jobs are completed to a consistent standard, reducing the likelihood of rework and improving customer confidence. It also aligns with broader industry efforts to professionalize a sector that has historically had few barriers to entry.

Another factor behind the expansion is the tightening labor market. Finding skilled cleaning professionals has become increasingly difficult, particularly in major cities like London. Premium Clean Ltd said investing in training and certification is one way to address that challenge while maintaining service reliability.

“Certification isn’t an upgrade anymore, it’s the baseline,” the spokesperson said. “If the industry is going to keep up with demand, it needs people who are properly trained and accountable for the work they deliver.”

In addition to training, the company maintains internal quality checks and follow-up procedures to ensure completed jobs meet agreed standards. All technicians are fully insured and equipped with professional-grade tools and materials suited to each task.

Premium Clean Ltd operates across London, serving tenants, landlords, homeowners and businesses. The company said its expanded service model is intended to support a wider range of property maintenance needs while reinforcing the importance of skilled labor in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene standards.

As expectations continue to rise, the company believes the industry will increasingly move toward a more structured and professional model, one where training, certification and consistency are central rather than secondary.

Premium Clean Ltd is headquartered at 10 Filmer Road, London, SW6 7BW.

About Premium Clean Ltd

Premium Clean Ltd is a London-based professional cleaning company established in 2009. It provides end of tenancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, after-builders cleaning and one-off deep cleaning services to residential and commercial clients. The company employs trained and certified technicians and emphasizes standardized processes, insurance coverage and reliable service delivery.