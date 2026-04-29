Snapchat Introduces AI Sponsored Snaps Allowing Direct User Interaction With Brand Agents

Snap has launched “AI Sponsored Snaps,” a new advertising format on Snapchat that enables users to interact directly with brands through AI-powered agents within the app’s Chat tab.

New Interactive Ad Format In Chat Feed

Sponsored Snaps, which appear in the Chat interface, previously functioned as static advertisements. With the new update, users can now engage with these ads by asking questions, receiving product recommendations, and interacting with AI-driven responses in real time.

Snap said the feature builds on existing user behavior, noting that more than 500 million users have interacted with its AI chatbot since its launch in 2023.

Advertising Strategy And Platform Positioning

Ajit Mohan said conversational interfaces are becoming central to digital advertising, with AI enabling interactions that align with how users communicate.

The company is positioning chat as a space where users discover products, evaluate options, and make decisions through dialogue rather than passive viewing.

Performance Metrics And User Engagement

Snap reported that Sponsored Snaps already deliver 22% higher conversions and nearly 20% lower cost per action compared to other formats.

The company also highlighted strong engagement within the Chat tab, where 85% of users are active. Users sent more than 950 billion messages in the first quarter of 2026, while 57% of teenage users message daily, including 40% who do so multiple times per day.

Brand Access And Commercial Opportunities

The new format allows brands to deploy their own AI agents to interact with Snapchat’s user base, which totals nearly one billion monthly active users.

Through these interactions, companies can provide tailored responses and guide users toward purchases within a conversational environment.

User Reception And Platform Expansion

The introduction of AI-powered ads expands the role of artificial intelligence within Snapchat’s ecosystem. While the company points to existing adoption of AI features, the update adds AI-driven functionality to another core part of the user experience.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

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