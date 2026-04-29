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Mr. Short Sale Launches to Help Homeowners Avoid Foreclosure Through Strategic Short Sale Negotiation

ByEthan Lin

Apr 29, 2026

Cristina Gaspar and JD Summa built Mr. Short Sale to give distressed homeowners a smarter path than foreclosure.

As foreclosure pressures continue to impact families across the country, many homeowners still don’t realize they may have another option—one that can reduce long-term financial damage, protect their future, and provide a more controlled path forward.

That reality is what led Cristina Gaspar and JD Summa to build Mr. Short Sale, a company focused on helping homeowners navigate the short sale process before foreclosure becomes the only outcome.

Gaspar saw firsthand how often families were blindsided. In real estate transactions, she watched homeowners lose their homes without ever understanding that a short sale could have changed the outcome. Too many people believed foreclosure was their only option. By the time they sought help, the damage was already done.

“They weren’t irresponsible. They were uninformed,” said Gaspar. “Most people don’t know there may be another way until it’s too late.”

Summa, a longtime entrepreneur, real estate investor, and business leader, brought the operational vision and growth mindset needed to scale that mission. Across multiple successful ventures in construction, real estate, development, and finance, he has built organizations centered on execution, leadership, and results. He was recognized as a 2025 Top CEO & Business Leader by 914INC Magazine and has led several award-winning companies.

Together, Gaspar and Summa created a model designed to take the burden off homeowners during one of the most stressful periods of their lives.

Unlike foreclosure, which can significantly damage credit and leave families with little control over the outcome, a properly negotiated short sale can create a more strategic exit. In many cases, homeowners may reduce long-term financial impact, qualify for relocation assistance, and avoid unnecessary future debt exposure.

Mr. Short Sale manages the process from start to finish at no cost to the homeowner. The team works directly with lenders, coordinates documentation, ensures compliance requirements are met, and negotiates every available avenue for a successful resolution.

This includes pursuing deficiency waivers that may help protect homeowners from future liabilities, as well as seeking relocation incentives when available through the lender.

“This is not something you want handled casually,” said Summa. “These situations require experience, urgency, and a team that knows how to navigate complex lender negotiations under pressure.”

While many distressed homeowners turn to general legal services or attempt to manage the process alone, Mr. Short Sale was built to provide specialized guidance in a category where precision matters.

For Gaspar, the mission has always been personal.

“This is about giving people a real chance to move forward,” she said. “Not with shame. Not with confusion. With a plan.”

As economic uncertainty continues to affect households nationwide, the founders believe awareness is the biggest gap. For many families, the difference between foreclosure and a short sale is more than financial. It is the difference between crisis and a fresh start.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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