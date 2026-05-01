DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Liberty Physical Therapy & Wellness Celebrates 15 Years of Serving Jersey City with Integrated, Patient-Centered Care

ByEthan Lin

May 1, 2026

Liberty Physical Therapy & Wellness is proud to celebrate 15 years of providing comprehensive physical therapy in Jersey City, NJ, along with acupuncture and massage therapy services to patients of all ages.

Since opening its doors in 2011, Liberty Physical Therapy & Wellness has grown into one of the most trusted rehabilitation providers in the area, with more than 1,500 five-star reviews and three convenient locations serving Jersey City and the surrounding communities. The clinic’s long-standing presence reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, personalized care focused on long-term recovery and patient outcomes.

Over the past 15 years, Liberty PT & Wellness has helped thousands of patients ranging from infants and children to adults and seniors regain mobility, reduce pain, and live better. The clinic offers a wide range of services, including orthopedic rehabilitation, sports injury treatment, post-surgical recovery, chronic pain management, pelvic floor therapy, and pediatric physical therapy.

A defining feature of the clinic’s success has been its individualized, custom-tailored treatment approach. Each patient undergoes a comprehensive evaluation, allowing clinicians to develop targeted care plans that address the root cause of pain and support faster, more effective recovery.

“For 15 years, our focus has been on helping patients move better and feel stronger through targeted, hands-on care,” said Dr. Mittal, owner of Liberty Physical Therapy & Wellness. “We take the time to understand each patient’s condition and build a treatment plan that supports meaningful and lasting results.”

In addition to physical therapy, the clinic integrates acupuncture and massage therapy into its treatment programs, offering a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to care. This integrated model allows patients to benefit from a combination of therapies designed to enhance recovery, reduce discomfort, and improve overall well-being.

As demand continues to rise for non-surgical and drug-free treatment options, Liberty PT remains committed to providing high-quality rehabilitation services across its three state- of-the-art Jersey City locations.

Patients looking for physical therapy in Jersey City – including pelvic floor therapy, pediatric physical therapy, and customized rehabilitation programs – can learn more by contacting the clinic directly.

About Liberty Physical Therapy & Wellness

Liberty Physical Therapy & Wellness is a Jersey City-based provider of physical therapy, acupuncture, and massage therapy services. With more than 15 years of experience, over 1,500 five-star reviews, and three convenient locations, the clinic focuses on helping patients restore movement, reduce pain, and return to activities they enjoy.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Bhutan Announces Recognition of World’s Largest Tribute to a Living Monarch
May 1, 2026 Ethan Lin
OMODA&JAECOO Deepens Full Value Chain Integration to Become the No.1 Choice for Global Youth
May 1, 2026 Ethan Lin
RADKA ADVERTISING Announces Global Expansion
May 1, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801