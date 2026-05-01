RADKA ADVERTISING Announces Global Expansion

A Strategic Expansion Built on Cultural Intelligence

RADKA ADVERTISING, a London based marketing agency founded by Bart Radka, has announced its continued global expansion, extending its reach beyond its established base within the Polish business diaspora to a broader international market of SMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs. The move reflects the agency’s evolution from a culturally focused niche firm into a cross border marketing partner serving businesses operating in multiple regions and languages.

The expansion aligns with a growing demand for marketing strategies that account for cultural nuance alongside measurable commercial performance. RADKA ADVERTISING has positioned itself within this space by combining bilingual expertise with data driven campaign execution, enabling clients to connect with audiences across markets more effectively.

Founder and CEO Bart Radka stated, “We grew up between two cultures, two languages, and two business worlds. Most agencies see that as complexity, we turned it into our biggest competitive advantage.”

This dual perspective has become a defining feature of the agency’s work, particularly as businesses increasingly seek to scale internationally without losing relevance within specific cultural segments.

Enterprise Experience Shaping Global Capability

A defining component of RADKA ADVERTISING’s growth is its foundation in managing large scale enterprise level projects. Much of the agency’s early experience, including major public relations features and industry recognition, was built through work connected to the United States market.

This international track record has played a key role in shaping the agency’s operational standards and strategic approach. Exposure to high stakes campaigns and complex global accounts has enabled the agency to develop systems designed to support businesses operating across multiple regions.

While headquartered in the United Kingdom, RADKA ADVERTISING continues to draw on this global experience to demonstrate its capability to deliver for clients with ambitious growth plans. The combination of enterprise level execution and cultural insight allows the agency to operate effectively at both large and emerging business scales.

From Niche Market to Scalable Global Strategy

RADKA ADVERTISING was established following the recognition of a significant gap within the marketing industry. Many Polish owned businesses operating in the United Kingdom, the United States, and across Europe lacked access to agencies that understood both their cultural context and commercial ambitions.

By addressing this underserved segment, the agency developed a model centered on cultural fluency and audience specific messaging. Over time, this specialization evolved into a broader capability that now supports businesses of varying backgrounds seeking international growth.

The agency has since redirected much of its enterprise level expertise toward supporting bilingual campaigns, particularly within Polish and English speaking markets. This transition reflects both a strategic decision and a personal commitment from its founder.

Bart Radka, who was born in Poland, has emphasized the importance of applying global brand positioning knowledge to help Polish owned businesses expand beyond their local markets. The approach focuses on transforming smaller enterprises into internationally competitive brands through structured and culturally informed campaigns.

What began as a focused solution for a specific community has transitioned into a scalable framework applicable across industries and geographies.

Integrated Capabilities Through RADKA GROUP

The agency operates as the flagship division of RADKA GROUP, a multi division organization that includes RADKA SALES and RADKA COMMUNICATION. This structure allows the business to offer a comprehensive commercial ecosystem that extends beyond traditional advertising services.

Clients working with RADKA ADVERTISING benefit from integrated support that includes sales strategy, business communication frameworks, and long term growth planning. This approach is designed to align marketing efforts with broader business objectives, ensuring that campaigns contribute directly to revenue generation and operational scalability.

The integrated model reflects an increasing demand among businesses for consolidated solutions rather than fragmented service providers. By combining multiple disciplines under one organizational structure, RADKA GROUP aims to streamline the process of scaling across markets.

Emphasis on Measurable Outcomes Over Vanity Metrics

A central component of RADKA ADVERTISING’s positioning is its focus on measurable business outcomes rather than surface level performance indicators. The agency emphasizes strategies designed to drive tangible results, such as lead generation, customer acquisition, and long term growth.

In an industry often associated with inflated projections and unclear reporting standards, the agency has adopted a transparency first approach. Campaign planning includes realistic projections and clearly defined performance metrics, allowing clients to assess the effectiveness of their marketing investments.

Bart Radka noted, “Great advertising does not need a big budget, it needs someone who truly understands the audience. That is what we bring to every market we operate in.”

This perspective highlights a shift away from budget driven competition toward strategy driven differentiation.

Supporting Businesses Across Languages and Markets

RADKA ADVERTISING’s bilingual capability remains a key differentiator as the agency expands its global footprint. The ability to operate seamlessly in both Polish and English enables the firm to serve a diverse client base while maintaining authenticity in communication.

This capability is particularly relevant for businesses targeting multicultural audiences or operating within international trade environments. By understanding how different audiences interpret messaging and build trust, the agency develops campaigns that resonate more effectively within each market.

The approach goes beyond translation, focusing instead on cultural adaptation and audience alignment.

RADKA ADVERTISING Earns 2026 Industry Recognition Award 2026

RADKA ADVERTISING has been awarded Best Advertising Agency for Polish Owned Businesses in the UK of 2026 , a distinction that underscores its expertise in culturally informed marketing and bilingual campaign execution. The recognition reflects the agency’s ability to merge enterprise level strategy with audience specific insight, delivering measurable business outcomes for SMEs and internationally scaling brands. Its emphasis on transparency, performance driven campaigns, and integrated support through RADKA GROUP has positioned the firm as a standout within its niche.

Positioning for Continued Growth

The current expansion phase marks a strategic milestone for RADKA ADVERTISING as it transitions into a broader global player within the marketing industry. While maintaining its roots within the Polish business community, the agency is actively positioning itself to support a wider range of clients seeking international growth.

This positioning reflects both the agency’s internal development and the evolving needs of the market. As SMEs and startups pursue opportunities beyond their domestic regions, the requirement for adaptable and culturally aware marketing partners becomes increasingly important.

RADKA ADVERTISING continues to invest in its capabilities, infrastructure, and team to support this growth trajectory, leveraging both its enterprise level background and its culturally specialized approach.

About RADKA ADVERTISING

RADKA ADVERTISING is a London-based marketing agency founded by Bart Radka, who serves as Founder and CEO. The company specializes in helping businesses grow across international markets through culturally informed and data-driven strategies. With a foundation in enterprise-level global projects, including experience tied to the United States market, the agency combines large-scale campaign expertise with bilingual capabilities in Polish and English. As part of RADKA GROUP, RADKA ADVERTISING offers integrated services including advertising, sales support, and business communication, supporting SMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs in scaling internationally. For inquiries, Bart Radka can be reached at bart@radkaadvertising.com , and more information is available via the Website , RADKA Group , LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .