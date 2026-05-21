Rick Roussin Announces Release of Second Chances, a Memoir Focused on Addiction Recovery and Personal Growth

Rick Roussin announces the release of his memoir, Second Chances , a book centered on recovery, personal transformation, faith, and second-chance opportunities. Alongside the memoir, Roussin is also participating in the ongoing development of God’s Company , a documentary project exploring the culture and mission behind the business he founded nearly four decades ago.

Second Chances

The memoir arrives as conversations surrounding addiction recovery, workforce reintegration, and second-chance employment continue gaining attention across the United States. From Roussin’s perspective, the goal of the book is to offer encouragement to individuals and families navigating difficult circumstances connected to addiction, instability, or personal loss.

“The purpose of the book was to give hope to the hopeless,” Roussin explains. “No matter how far down the scale somebody may have gone, that does not determine how far up they can still go.”

Second Chances traces Roussin’s early life growing up in Michigan, including the loss of his biological mother at a young age and later experiences with instability and emotional hardship. According to him, those experiences contributed to years of addiction and personal struggle before he entered recovery in his mid-20s through a 12-step recovery program that reintroduced structure and spirituality into his life.

Rick Roussin

Roussin also credits mentorship with reshaping his professional future. He explains that an early employer introduced him to goal-setting, personal discipline, and consistent self-development, lessons that later influenced both his leadership philosophy and long-term business approach.

In 1985, he founded Coast to Coast Computer Products , a business specializing in printer toner, office products, and technology supply solutions for organizations throughout the United States. Over the following decades, the company expanded into a national operation while also developing a workplace culture shaped heavily by recovery support and mentorship.

According to Roussin, many employees joined the organization while rebuilding their lives after addiction, incarceration, homelessness, or transitional housing situations. He notes that the company eventually became known for creating employment opportunities for individuals seeking stability and long-term career growth after difficult periods in their lives.

“We want to help people become better in every area of life,” Roussin says. “Spiritually, mentally, physically, financially, and within their communities.”

In 2019, Roussin transitioned ownership of Coast to Coast through an employee stock ownership plan, transferring the company to employees rather than outside investors. According to him, preserving the organization’s culture and long-term mission remained a central priority throughout that transition.

The documentary project, God’s Company, expands on many of the same themes explored in the memoir while placing greater emphasis on the company itself and the experiences of employees who rebuilt their lives within the organization. The production team is currently exploring the possibility of developing the project into a series format before a full documentary release, according to Roussin.

A teaser for the project highlights the company’s recovery-centered culture, leadership philosophy, and stories connected to second-chance employment.

Roussin explains that both the memoir and documentary are ultimately designed to encourage broader conversations around rehabilitation, mentorship, and workplace opportunity. From his perspective, businesses can play a meaningful role in helping individuals create long-term stability when accompanied by accountability, structure, and support systems.

According to Roussin, the broader mission behind both projects centers on helping people understand that personal setbacks do not necessarily define future outcomes. He believes recovery, discipline, mentorship, and community support can reshape lives when individuals are willing to pursue change consistently over time.

“The story is bigger than business success,” Roussin says. “It is about helping people believe that transformation is possible regardless of where they started.”