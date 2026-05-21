Hackers Launch Automated Mini Shai Hulud Supply Chain Attack Targeting Open Source Developer Packages

Cybersecurity compliance firms StepSecurity and SafeDep discovered a coordinated open-source software supply-chain attack that hijacked developer credentials to distribute malicious code updates to downstream users. The automated campaign targeted widely used programming components across public registries, infecting over 320 distinct software packages to harvest sensitive credentials from development environments. Security investigators traced the origin of the automated distribution to an compromised maintainer account, which hackers utilized to inject malicious code blocks into independent code repositories and active continuous integration pipelines simultaneously.

Automated Package Distribution And Target Ecosystems

Application security analysis from SafeDep indicated that the threat actors gained unauthorized access to a single developer account to publish 639 malicious software versions across 317 packages during a twenty-minute execution window. The malicious alterations primarily compromised the @antv ecosystem, a specialized data visualization and graphing library developed by technology corporation Alibaba. The automated intrusion propagated downstream to impact adjacent high-volume tools, including the echarts-for-react component library, which averages approximately 1.1 million weekly downloads by global software developers. Cybersecurity firm JFrog Security confirmed that the threat group subsequently hosted and published these trojanized package iterations directly on the software development platform GitHub.

Preinstall Payloads And Intended Information Exfiltration

Each compromised software version contains an obfuscated preinstall hook designed to run automatically during package installation or environment deployment. The underlying malware payload extracts masked continuous integration and continuous deployment secrets in plaintext from running system memory, while systematically searching over 130 distinct file directories. The harvesting routine targets authentication keys for cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, alongside access tokens for HashiCorp Vault, Kubernetes services, and various corporate password managers. The self-replicating script validates captured credentials against public registry application programming interfaces to locate additional software packages controlled by the victim, allowing the worm to inject code and republish new versions under the hijacked identities to expand its reach.

OpenAI Endpoint Complications and Historic Campaign Lineage

The current wave of digital intrusions represents a subset of a broader, ongoing cyber campaign that software researchers have designated as Mini Shai-Hulud. During an earlier phase of the campaign, threat actors successfully compromised the open-source TanStack library, an event that subsequently resulted in the infection of two corporate computer endpoints belonging to employee devices at artificial intelligence developer OpenAI. Security postmortems confirmed that the malware executed unauthorized credential exfiltration from internal source-code repositories accessible to those specific personnel, though OpenAI representatives stated that internal data center firewalls isolated the systems before the actors could compromise production networks or consumer data profiles. The overall architectural tradecraft matches previous automated extortion waves attributed to the financially motivated threat actor group TeamPCP, which recently released the foundational offensive framework code onto public developer message boards.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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