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Mumbai Comedian Relates Eight Hour Digital Arrest Extortion Ordeal

ByJolyen

May 21, 2026

Mumbai Comedian Relates Eight Hour Digital Arrest Extortion Ordeal

Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Ankita Shrivastav lost 900,000 rupees ($9,300) to cybercriminals during an eight-hour psychological extortion incident that she publicly disclosed through a YouTube comedy sketch. The fraudulent encounter initiated when a caller impersonating a FedEx courier employee claimed that law enforcement authorities had intercepted a package containing narcotics sent under her name to Iraq. The scammers subsequently routed Shrivastav to accomplices wearing police uniforms via a laptop video calling application, placing her under a fraudulent digital arrest to extract her banking details and authorize multiple financial transactions.

Digital Arrest Mechanics And Psychological Coercion

The extortion method relied on strict monitoring protocols that prohibited Shrivastav from disconnecting the camera, exiting her residence, or communicating with external individuals. The perpetrators interrogated the victim regarding her financial transaction history while utilizing continuous intimidation regarding the legal severity of the alleged drug trafficking case. Journalist Soumya Gupta, author of the book Bharat Bluff: Inside the cons of India’s internet revolution, stated that modern digital scams operate primarily through psychological manipulation rather than advanced technology by targeting human fear, greed, or respect for authority. Shrivastav noted that ingrained societal compliance toward police instructions overrode her internal skepticism, while her professional reliance on a public reputation as a performer accelerated her desire to resolve the situation quietly.

Escalating Cybercrime Statistics And Domestic Systems

The incident reflects broader data published in the National Crime Records Bureau report for the 2023-2024 period, which documented an 18% year-on-year increase in cybercrimes, resulting in financial losses exceeding 220 billion rupees for Indian citizens. Total registered cybercrime cases climbed to 101,928 in 2024, marking an approximate 50% escalation compared to data from 2021. This rapid expansion of digital offenses has outpaced the operational capacity of the domestic criminal justice system, leaving roughly 100,000 cybercrime investigations pending and 75,000 cases awaiting trial in court by the conclusion of 2024. Security experts attribute the vulnerability to a domestic internet penetration rate exceeding 86% of households, which has expanded faster than general public digital literacy.

Federal Countermeasures And Administrative Remediation

The Indian federal government utilizes the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, established in 2020, to coordinate nationwide and international anti-fraud operations. The state infrastructure includes the 1930 emergency telephone helpline and a central reporting portal designed to track and block fraudulent accounts swiftly, alongside data protection statutes targeting deepfakes and artificial intelligence voice cloning. Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the cyber coordination unit is currently partnering with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub to deploy artificial intelligence systems capable of identifying and eliminating hidden mule accounts used by syndicates to launder stolen capital. Shrivastav indicated that her independent visits to multiple law enforcement agencies failed to recover her stolen funds, stating that the criminal networks remained structurally ahead of bank and police tracking systems.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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