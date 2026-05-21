Custom Wrap Design Launches Comprehensive Auto Customization Services Including PPF, Ceramic Coating, and Tint in Miami

Custom Wrap Design launches auto customization services in Miami

Custom Wrap Design (CWD), an automotive customization company based in Miami, Florida, has announced the launch of comprehensive vehicle enhancement services. These services include vinyl wraps, paint protection film (PPF), ceramic coatings, window tinting, and custom graphics. The company serves luxury and exotic vehicles throughout South Florida, drawing on 14 years of specialized expertise and certifications from XPEL, Inozetek, and UASG.

Service offerings

CWD’s custom car wraps use vinyl materials from 3M, Arlon, Oracal, Hexis, and Avery Dennison. Full vehicle wraps include door jamb coverage, preserving the original factory paint. Partial wraps, custom graphics, and specialty finishes such as chrome, matte, satin, and carbon fiber are also available. The company works with luxury and exotic vehicles and has earned trust from dealerships including Prestige Imports, Lamborghini Miami, Holman, and Mercedes-Benz.

Paint protection and ceramic coatings

Miami’s climate presents challenges such as intense UV exposure, salt spray, and road debris. CWD’s XPEL-certified installers apply paint protection film to high-impact areas including hoods, bumpers, mirrors, and door handles. Clear or colored PPF options provide five to ten years of protection. Ceramic coatings create hydrophobic layers that enhance gloss and reduce maintenance. The combination of PPF and ceramic coating offers comprehensive protection for vehicles in Miami’s environment.

Window tinting and additional services

Professional window tinting improves comfort, privacy, and UV protection while reducing heat and fuel consumption. CWD also offers vinyl color change for reversible aesthetic transformations, commercial wraps and fleet branding, chrome delete customizations, and personalized design elements. Each service combines technical expertise with artistic execution.

Company background

CWD has 14 years of specialized expertise, with XPEL factory training and certifications from Inozetek and UASG. The team focuses exclusively on automotive enhancement, including vinyl application, PPF installation, ceramic coating, and window tinting. Services are available in English, Spanish, and Russian. The company provides a 1-year warranty and a satisfaction guarantee on all work.

Integrated service approach

CWD offers a full range of integrated services that allows customers to combine protective and aesthetic options. Vinyl wraps provide visual transformation while protecting the underlying paint; PPF adds impact resistance; ceramic coating enhances durability; and window tinting improves comfort and privacy. Commercial customers receive solutions that address protection, branding, and professional appearance. The company’s consultative approach helps customers understand how different services complement each other.

About Custom Wrap Design

Custom Wrap Design (CWD) is an automotive customization company based in Miami, Florida, specializing in vinyl wraps, paint protection film, ceramic coatings, window tinting, and custom graphics. With 14 years of experience and industry certifications, CWD serves luxury, exotic, and everyday vehicle owners throughout South Florida.

﻿﻿

﻿﻿