Spring & Stitch Introduces Indoor Play Furniture Designed to Help Families Reduce Screen Time

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) reports that children get anywhere between 1 and 8.5 hours of screen media per day, depending on their age. There’s a positive correlation with age and screen time; the older they get, the more time they spend online.

This has had a detrimental effect on family life and general social activity, as youth are getting immersed in digital worlds and becoming increasingly isolated from family and friends in real life. This can have negative mental health effects. In addition, studies have shown that there are physical effects, such as neck and back pain, as well as eye strain.

Today’s highly digital society can make it challenging to stay completely offline, and it may be difficult to simply decrease screen usage on willpower alone. But if there’s a fun incentive, the entire family can get off their devices and spend more quality time together.

Spring & Stitch recognizes that families are struggling with high online activity, and its innovative products are designed to help reduce screen time. Trampolines have been an age-old favorite of children, and even adults enjoy using this item, so this company has capitalized on this idea.

Most trampolines are large objects that are set outside in the backyard or in the garage, but the play furniture from Spring & Stitch™ can go right in the living room. Customers don’t have to worry about the furniture sticking out, as they’re designed to fit in with living room decor.

There are two options: The Hopper and the Bounder. The former is intended for children, while the latter is designed for whole-family use.

This play furniture allows whole families to come together and bounce around for fun whenever they wish, as the trampoline can be conveniently located inside. Someone just has to remove the cover, and anyone can easily jump on the products.

The movement-based furniture is built to support a weight limit of 440 pounds, so all family members can participate. They can provide hours of fun that motivate both children and adults to stay off their devices and be present in the moment.

Those who live in apartments can also use these pieces, as they’re virtually silent. They’re room-ready, too, and they’re designed to fit any space. Parents can order the trampolines and benefit from free shipping (products arrive in 4-6 weeks), and it’ll only take 3 minutes to assemble and use.

Because the movement-based furniture has a removable cover, it can have a double function in the living room as well. For example, when not in use, the Hopper can act as a footrest, and the Bounder can be a replacement for a coffee table.

All pieces are handmade to order in the USA and come with a 30-day bounce-it-or-return-it guarantee.