Engelberg Named Winner at Brand Awards International 2026

Engelberg, a premium window and door systems brand, has been named a winner at the Brand Awards International 2026 in the nomination “For the Development of Premium Glazing Systems, the Introduction of Engineering and Architectural Innovations, and the Strengthening of the Brand’s Position in the Luxury Segment.”

The award recognizes Engelberg’s continued development in the premium glazing market, its focus on advanced engineering solutions, and its contribution to raising standards in architectural design, comfort, safety and product quality.

Brand Awards International celebrates companies and brands that demonstrate strong market positioning, sustainable reputation growth, industry relevance and a measurable contribution to the development of modern standards within their sectors.

According to the Marketing Association of Uzbekistan, Engelberg continued to strengthen its position in the premium window systems segment in 2025 by introducing new product solutions designed for projects with higher requirements for comfort, safety and architectural expression. The brand also reinforced its communication strategy by positioning glazing not only as an engineering product, but as an important element of quality of life, interior aesthetics and the modern built environment.

“For Engelberg, this award is an important confirmation that our strategy is moving in the right direction,” said Sanjar Umatov, Head of Engelberg. “We are developing not just window systems, but premium engineering solutions that become part of contemporary architecture, comfort and long-term value. Our priority is to ensure that every Engelberg product meets the expectations of clients, architects and developers working on high-level projects.”

In 2025, Engelberg expanded its market presence, strengthened partnerships with developers and architectural firms, and continued to build international brand recognition. The award further confirms the brand’s strategic focus on premium glazing, innovation, architectural value and long-term development in the luxury segment.

About Engelberg

Engelberg is a premium brand of window and door systems, offering advanced PVC and aluminum glazing solutions for residential, commercial and high-end architectural projects. The brand focuses on combining elegant design, engineering reliability, energy efficiency and modern comfort standards.