Retail Store Closures Continue Following Crowd Influx For New Pocket Watch Release

Retail outlets operated by Swatch in Manchester and Liverpool remained closed for a second consecutive day following the recurrence of large shopper queues formed to purchase a new £335 pocket watch. The Swiss watchmaking firm initially closed these locations on Saturday alongside its branches in Birmingham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Cardiff, and London citing safety considerations. The retail disruptions occurred during the global launch of the Royal Pop pocket watch, a design collaboration between Swatch and luxury horology brand Audemars Piguet.

Global Crowds And Local Police Interventions

The product launch triggered significant crowd gatherings at international retail locations, prompting a public statement from Swatch requesting that consumers refrain from rushing to physical stores in large numbers. The company implemented policy constraints stating that queues exceeding 50 individuals cannot be accepted in certain countries, necessitating temporary sales pauses to maintain staff and customer safety. Law enforcement personnel intervened at multiple sites, including an arrest in Cardiff on Saturday and a police response to reports of individuals issuing threats outside the Liverpool storefront. Similar launch events faced cancellation in Dubai, while authorities responded to crowd issues at stores in France and Switzerland, and shoppers in New York experienced illness after camping for a week in Times Square.

Product Design And Resale Market Dynamics

The Royal Pop collection integrates design elements from Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak model with the colorful aesthetics of the 1980s Swatch Pop brand. Although the items are priced at £335 at retail, units have appeared on secondary online marketplaces with resale prices reaching up to £16,000. Swatch indicated via social media that the collaborative timepieces are not a limited edition and will remain available for purchase over several months.

Public Criticism And Distribution Policy

The company faces public criticism regarding its distribution strategy for the collection. Critics stated that the watches should have been made available for purchase directly through the official Swatch website to prevent physical overcrowding. Additional complaints focused on the unnecessary diversion of local police resources required to manage the crowds outside the closed storefronts.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.