NEVERLAB × STAREEP: Bringing “Healing Lifestyle” to Silicon Valley

​On May 18, the “BEYOND SLEEP: THE STAREEP PREMIERE” Global launch event was officially held in Silicon Valley, bringing together leading voices from technology, wellness, and lifestyle industries to explore the future of intelligent sleep and recovery-driven living.

As the official lifestyle partner of Stareep , NEVERLAB appeared alongside global guests and industry leaders, they discussed how technology is reshaping healthy sleep, wellness, and future lifestyles.

During the event, Stareep showcased its vision of “intelligent sleep” and “recovery-focused living” through immersive product demonstrations powered by smart algorithms, ergonomic engineering, and interactive experiences. Guests were invited to experience how technology can redefine sleep quality and personal recovery in everyday life.

Alongside the technology-driven atmosphere, NEVERLAB introduced a different kind of presence — a “healing lifestyle corner” centered around emotional connection, warmth, and playful experiences. Through its signature “trendy healing lifestyle” approach, the brand created a softer emotional layer within the highly futuristic Silicon Valley setting.

For top tech professionals, investors, and innovators attending the event, NEVERLAB represented a reminder that beyond efficiency, algorithms, and technological acceleration, there is still a growing need for emotional comfort, human warmth, and meaningful lifestyle experiences.

This also reflects NEVERLAB’s vision for the future: in an era driven by rapid technological advancement, emotional healing and human-centered experiences deserve equal attention.

From Emotional Healing to Global Expression

As a trendy lifestyle brand focused on emotional companionship and healing experiences, NEVERLAB continues to explore how young consumers seek emotional balance in today’s fast-paced world.

Built around the concept of “Healing + Trend Culture,” the brand combines AI toys, fragrances, plush products, lifestyle retail, and immersive offline experiences to create new-generation consumer spaces with both emotional value and strong social engagement.

In recent years, NEVERLAB has also been actively expanding its global presence, gradually building connections across markets including the United States, Malaysia, Thailand, and Poland. Through international launch events, landmark city collaborations, and cross-industry partnerships, the brand continues to strengthen its cultural influence and lifestyle storytelling on a global scale.

From China’s core commercial districts to Silicon Valley, NEVERLAB is steadily building emotional lifestyle connections with young consumers around the world.

From Urban Spaces to Global Presence: NEVERLAB’s Offline Expansion Accelerates

Alongside its growing international exposure, NEVERLAB is also rapidly expanding its offline retail footprint.

Unlike traditional retail brands, NEVERLAB focuses on the connection between “urban emotional spaces” and young consumer lifestyles. The brand prioritizes locations with strong cultural identity, social engagement, and content-sharing potential, turning physical stores into immersive lifestyle destinations rather than standard retail spaces.

In May, NEVERLAB officially opened its new store at ZHIYIN 1953 Soulmate in Shijiazhuang — a rising cultural and social landmark popular among younger audiences. The project further validated the brand’s differentiated location strategy by combining emotional healing experiences with trend-driven urban culture.

Meanwhile, NEVERLAB’s second Guangzhou store is set to officially open in June at Fashion Tianhe, one of the city’s most influential youth and trend culture destinations. Known for its dense young consumer traffic and strong social media influence, the location represents another important step in the brand’s South China expansion strategy.

Beyond physical expansion, NEVERLAB is also continuously strengthening its global lifestyle expression. From Chinese urban commercial hubs to Silicon Valley’s international technology stage, the brand continues to connect technology, cities, and young consumers through its unique “Trendy × Healing × Lifestyle” narrative.

Looking ahead, NEVERLAB will continue exploring the integration of emotional companionship and technology-driven lifestyles, while building a globally recognized long-term value system for the next generation of Chinese lifestyle brands.