Survivor Contestants Partner To Launch Goal Tracking Application Paprclip

Former reality television contestants Kyle Fraser and Kamilla Karthigesu, who previously formed a strategic alliance on Survivor 48, have partnered to launch a goal-focused social accountability application named Paprclip. The co-founders introduced the platform to the public alongside a Kickstarter campaign targeting an additional $40,000 for ongoing software development. The mobile application integrates positive psychology principles to enable users to collaborate on personal milestones, habits, and wellness objectives.

Application Features And Mechanical Design

The application structuralizes goal management through randomized daily challenges developed in coordination with licensed clinical therapists. These challenges aim to push users outside their comfort zones without requiring physical strength. Users build individual or joint tasks, habits, and objectives, uploading short-form video clips as visual proof of their ongoing progress. The platform aggregates these uploads onto a shared journal page accessible by both paired participants to enforce mutual accountability. These progress clips remain private by default but can be exported to external social media networks if both users agree. The built-in to-do list functions independently, allowing individuals to replace standard solo productivity tools if they choose to utilize the software alone.

Inspiration And Operational Origins

The conceptual framework for the application emerged following Fraser’s appearance on Survivor 50, where he sustained an Achilles tendon tear during the first immunity challenge. The injury mandated months of physical therapy during a period when Fraser was also navigating his wife’s pregnancy and evaluating his career steps as a previous reality television winner. Fraser, a record label litigator who holds a law degree and previously played collegiate lacrosse, designed the platform to mimic the interpersonal support structures that aided his own academic and athletic achievements. Karthigesu, who works as a senior software engineer at Discord, managed the technical implementation of Fraser’s initial concepts. The founders explicitly utilized human developers and designers rather than artificial intelligence tools to construct the application.

Funding Sources And Institutional Support

Paprclip relies on a $20,000 grant alongside operational support from the Flemming Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Hampden-Sydney College. Fraser obtained these resources by becoming the inaugural alumni founder to build a business through the institution’s Forge on the Hill Program. The Zell Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies at the University of Michigan provided additional dedicated funding specifically to support the user experience and user interface design of the application. Aside from these institutional investments and the active Kickstarter campaign, the startup has not secured external venture capital.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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