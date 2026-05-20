Stilta Secures Seed Funding To Automate Patent Research

The Stockholm-based legal tech startup Stilta raised $10.5 million in a seed funding round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz to automate the research and analysis behind intellectual property cases. The capital injection also included participation from Y Combinator alongside industry operators from OpenAI, Legora, and Lovable. Founded by Oskar Block, Tobias Estreen, Petrus Werner, and Oscar Adamsson, the company targets the slow, manual, and expensive processes that characterize traditional patent litigation.

Automated Legal Analysis

Stilta operates as a network of artificial intelligence agents that function similarly to a team of legal specialists. Users input a patent number and relevant content into the software to initiate an automated workflow. The AI agents search for conflicting patents, flag similar property, and extract filing and court histories. The platform processes information in parallel to generate litigation-grade reports and claim charts featuring pinpoint citations to evidence. Human professionals guide the analysis and maintain control over the platform during operation.

The Origin Of The Startup

The idea for the company originated during a dinner conversation between Block and Estreen. Estreen’s father, a patent attorney, described spending his days reading the same types of documents using methods unchanged for thirty years. Block previously founded his first startup at age 18 to build machine learning models for sports betting. He later worked in consulting on corporate AI integration strategies before taking a role at an autonomous trucking company, where he observed manual patent processes.

Market Context And Cost Barriers

Stilta enters a legal technology market that features existing competitors such as Solve Intelligence and DeepIP. According to Block, who serves as chief executive officer, artificial intelligence is currently overtaking analytical work within the legal sector, though humans continue to decide case outcomes. Block stated that many corporations hold patents that they have never enforced, licensed, or analyzed due to prohibitive costs. The company aims to lower these financial barriers to allow businesses to evaluate the latent value within their intellectual property portfolios.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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