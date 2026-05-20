OxyROX: New App Brings Research-Backed Breathing Protocols to Athletes and High-Performers

Kettlebells Apps today launched OxyROX, an iOS app that applies established breathing science to athletic performance and daily recovery. The app is available now on the Apple App Store with a 28-day free trial.

Breathing exercises have a growing body of research supporting their effects on stress reduction, sleep quality, cardiovascular recovery, and cognitive focus. However, most breathing apps target a general wellness audience and present techniques without context or progression.

OxyROX takes a different approach: every session is tied to a specific performance or recovery goal and the app calibrates to each user through an initial breathing rhythm and breath-hold assessment.

The OxyROX protocol library includes extended exhale patterns for sleep induction, box breathing for focus and calm under pressure, Breath of Fire for rapid energy, and progressive CO₂ tolerance drills that build breath control over time. Sessions range from 60-second resets between tasks to longer recovery protocols designed for use after intense training.

OxyROX was designed for people who train seriously — HYROX competitors, endurance athletes, strength and conditioning practitioners, and busy professionals who maintain demanding exercise routines — but the breathing protocols are grounded in techniques applicable to anyone seeking better recovery and mental clarity.

Each session is guided with audio cues, music, and optional haptic feedback. OxyROX is priced at $3.99/month and includes a 28-day free trial. It joins the Rox performance ecosystem from Kettlebells Apps, which includes RoxSIM for HYROX race simulation.

Download OxyROX on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/oxyrox-train-your-breath/id6757100082

Learn more: https://roxpt.app/oxyrox

About Kettlebells Apps Kettlebells Apps develops performance training applications for competitive and recreational athletes. The company’s Rox platform includes apps spanning race simulation, periodisation, breath training, motivation, and personalised coaching.