Chessiverse Releases Bots 4.0: A Complete Rebuild on Maia2 Neural Networks Delivering the Most Human-Like Chess AI Yet

Chessiverse, the online chess platform known for its human-like AI opponents, today announced the release of Bots 4.0 — a ground-up rebuild of its entire bot infrastructure, now powered by Maia2, a state-of-the-art neural network engine trained to predict and emulate the way real human chess players think. The update delivers the most stable, authentic, and rating-complete bot roster in the platform’s history, making it more interesting for chess players at all levels to play chess vs. computer.

“With 4.0, the variety comes from a substrate that’s already human-shaped, so the weirdness ceiling is lower without flattening the personality,” said Jonatan Pettersson, Co-Founder and Lead Engineer at Chessiverse. “Stability is the other big one. With Stockfish out of the move-filtering loop, the move-time variability that used to plague us is gone. Bots respond reliably, even at fast time controls.”

Why a Full Rebuild?

Previous versions of Chessiverse’s chess bot engine used a combination of neural networks and server-side Stockfish instances to filter and validate candidate moves. While this approach gave the team significant control over bot behaviour and enabled features such as distinct playstyles and custom opening books, it also introduced persistent problems: occasional jarring, non-human moves — particularly in endgames — and an unstable infrastructure that made bullet time controls unreliable.

Rather than continuing to patch an increasingly complex system, the Chessiverse engineering team made the decision to replace the core move-generation engine entirely, preserving all of the platform’s PersonaPlay™ layers — opening books, behavioural traits, personalities, and playstyles — while swapping the underlying engine for Maia2.

What Maia2 Brings to the Table

Maia2 is a neural network engine specifically designed to predict human chess moves rather than optimal ones. Unlike Stockfish and similar engines that calculate the strongest possible continuation, Maia2 was trained on vast datasets of real human games, making its candidate move pool inherently human-shaped. For Chessiverse’s purposes, this means:

Fewer inhuman moves. The candidate pool produced by Maia2 is already filtered for human plausibility. The extensive layers of post-processing filters that were previously required to catch outlier moves are no longer needed, dramatically reducing system complexity.

The candidate pool produced by Maia2 is already filtered for human plausibility. The extensive layers of post-processing filters that were previously required to catch outlier moves are no longer needed, dramatically reducing system complexity. True beginner-level chess bots. For the first time, Chessiverse can offer bots that play weak chess without playing nonsense chess. Because Maia2’s candidate moves are humanly likely even at low confidence levels, weak bots now blunder the way real beginners do — not randomly.

For the first time, Chessiverse can offer bots that play weak chess without playing nonsense chess. Because Maia2’s candidate moves are humanly likely even at low confidence levels, weak bots now blunder the way real beginners do — not randomly. Ratings above 3000. The new foundation also unlocks the top of the rating ladder. The Bots 4.0 roster now spans from genuine beginner level all the way to well above 3000, covering the full range of player strength for the first time.

The new foundation also unlocks the top of the rating ladder. The Bots 4.0 roster now spans from genuine beginner level all the way to well above 3000, covering the full range of player strength for the first time. Hyper-bullet support. With Stockfish removed from the move-processing pipeline, the per-move latency that previously made bullet time controls impractical is resolved. Bots 4.0 supports every time control, including hyper-bullet, with full bullet availability completing soon.

PersonaPlay™ Fully Preserved

All of the PersonaPlay™ features that define the Chessiverse experience remain intact in Bots 4.0. Each of the 1000+ bots retains its unique opening book, behavioural profile, personality, and calibrated rating. The migration is an engine swap beneath an established system, not a redesign of the experience players have come to rely on for training and improvement.

Chessiverse notes that because the underlying infrastructure is genuinely new, individual bots may feel slightly different in specific positions. The team encourages players to approach Bots 4.0 as a fresh start and explore the roster with fresh expectations.

What Comes Next

With a stable foundation now in place, Chessiverse’s roadmap focuses on building upward rather than rebuilding: further refinement of playstyles, completion of bullet and hyper-bullet time-control support, an expanded roster of bots and personalities, and continued exploration of what the Maia2 architecture specifically makes possible. A Bots 5.0 is not planned.

Availability

Bots 4.0 is live now for all Chessiverse users. Full details and the team’s technical write-up are available at t he chess bots 4.0 article . Free members enjoy unlimited games against a selection of bots while premium membership unlocks the complete selection of more than 1000 bots.

About Chessiverse

Chessiverse is an online chess platform founded by Jonatan Pettersson (ex-Spotify software engineer), Björn Torstensson (iGaming entrepreneur), and International Chess Master and educator John Bartholomew, with strategic investment and advisory from David Kramaley, co-founder of Chessable. The platform’s mission is to make chess more accessible, engaging, and educational through realistic AI-powered experiences — without the need for a human opponent. Chessiverse is headquartered in Sweden.

Company Information

Chessiverse AB

Org. Nr: 5594840471