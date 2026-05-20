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RhinoGear Celebrates Helping Over 12,000 Australians Breathe Better And Sleep Deeper

ByEthan Lin

May 20, 2026

RhinoGear, an Australian-owned nasal strip and mouth tape brand, has announced the celebration of a major milestone: helping more than 12,000 Australians by providing easier breathing, quieter nights, and deeper sleep with their range of premium, affordable, drug-free breathing products.

Designed to aid sleep, support those who snore, and improve athletic performance, the brand’s range includes its signature RhinoGear nasal strips with dual-spring technology, as well as its gentle mouth tape, made to aid nasal breathing during rest and training. These products are drug-free, hypoallergenic, latex-free, and TGA-listed under ARTG 50828, ensuring that ti meets Australian regulatory standards for safety and quality. RhinoGear is able to dispatch products from Australia within one day, and provides free shipping for orders over $50 AUD.

The brand’s dual-spring nasal strips are designed to gently lift and open the nasal passages, which reduces airflow resistance and allows users to breathe more comfortably through their nose. This can help customers at night who want to support comfort breathing, reduce snoring, and improve their sleep. It’s also used by runners, gym-goers, and athletes, who want to use them to support better airflow and oxygen access during cardio, training, and recovery.

For the RhinoGear team, making effective nasal breathing support accessible, affordable, and comfortable is a key priority, so reaching 12,000 Australians with their products has been a significant milestone for them. They aim to make RhinoGear the premier trusted brand name for nasal breathing aids and to provide a long-lasting, drug-free alternative to nasal sprays.

Alongside offering a drug-free alternative to medicated nasal sprays, RhinoGear nasal strips are also designed to be stronger than traditional nasal strips, allowing them to be used regularly as part of a night routine or during exercise, offering dependable and lasting lift while remaining comfortable on the skin.

RhinoGear products are manufactured in ISO-13485 certified facilities and batch-tested for quality. As an Australian-owned and Australian-run business, they provide local support with a real Australian customer service team able to promptly and clearly help customers with their product questions and offers.

As Australians look for simple, non-invasive ways to improve nasal breathing, sleep quality, and performance, RhinoGear is proud to stand as the provider they have been seeking. They encourage anyone interested in learning more about their products to take a closer look at their website.

For more information about RhinoGear, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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