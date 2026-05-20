Novon Group Meets Rising Demand For Joined-Up Property Services With Multi-Trade Support

As client demands for comprehensive, cost-effective, and convenient property services continue to grow, Novon Group has proudly announced that it now offers dedicated multi-trade property support throughout Surrey.

Multi-Trade Property Support For Simplified Management

Novon Group reports that its focus on multi-trade property support comes following a noticeable shift in client mindsets. Homeowners, landlords, and commercial property owners alike are now increasingly likely to prefer working with one trusted company rather than multiple contractors. The company is now making it easier than ever for owners to achieve this goal by providing professional plumbing, heating, cooling, electrical, and drainage services for all property types.

Serving both domestic and commercial customers, Novon Group’s Gas Safe-registered plumbers and heating engineers are perfectly positioned to offer fast, effective, and highly professional services that comply with all relevant regulations. The team also supports landlords with inspections and EICR reports, alongside boiler services, drainage, electrical work, air conditioning, EV charger installation and general property maintenance.

Their professional services cover all aspects of their chosen disciplines. Plumbing services, for example, include everything from pipe repairs and tap replacements to shower fittings and stopcock replacements. Similarly, heating and cooling services extend to boilers, underfloor heating, air conditioning, power flushing, and more.

While the specialist still offers standalone services in each discipline, a growing number of clients now require multi-trade packages that cover everything. Whether it’s for a one-off commitment or extends to ongoing maintenance, Novon Group provides tailored deals to help owners keep properties in top condition. This approach additionally extends to owners of multiple properties within its service areas.

Novon Group is an established and trusted name in the county of Surrey, known for delivering reliable services with rapid response times. Its engineers and technicians are also noted for providing transparent advice throughout the process.

From new installations to repairs and ongoing maintenance, Novon Group handles an extensive range of projects. For clients using a multi-trade service, a strategic approach ensures that all elements are handled in an efficient manner.

The company offers initial consultations for residential and commercial property owners to discuss their multi-trade service needs. By covering budgets, expectations, and service requirements, Novon Group’s experts can subsequently build a package aligned with the client’s best interests.

Property owners in Surrey are invited to find out more by calling today.

About Novon Group

Novon Group is a home and commercial services provider supporting property owners throughout Surrey. The company is committed to delivering clarity, competence and consistency across all projects while also boasting a verified 5 out of 5 average rating on Google.

For more information, please visit www.novongroup.co.uk .