Pet Brand Chomp & Chew Rewards Dog Owners With Loyalty Programme

UK-based Chomp & Chew , a dog treat brand focused on healthy, natural and enriching treats, has invited new customers to enrol in its customer loyalty programme, which rewards dog owners with points, discounts and exclusive perks every time they stock up on their furry friend’s favourite chews.

The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to making high-quality, all-natural treats more affordable and accessible, while giving back to its fast-growing community of loyal customers who want air-dried, chemical and rawhide-free treats to supplement their feeding routines.

Benefits Offered by Chomp & Chew to Loyalty Scheme Members

Customers earn Chomp & Chew points through a variety of ways, whether placing orders, submitting reviews, or engaging with the brand online. Those points can be redeemed for discounts at checkout, with customers often saving towards future purchases such as the best-selling Power Chomper® Box, which comes with a variety of treats like pig’s ears and fish fingers.

Alongside points-based rewards, members also receive early access to new product launches, invitations to participate in surveys about the brand’s planned new releases and receive surprise gifts to thank them for sharing their feedback.

Chomp & Chew has created four tiers of membership with increasing benefits, depending on the points earned:

Young Puppy members receive 15 bonus points when signing up for the loyalty scheme.

After 100 points, customers unlock the Good Dog tier, with a 25% discount coupon, exclusive offers every quarter, and a £25 voucher each January.

When customers have reached 200 points, they have access to the same benefits with a larger 30% discount coupon and an additional £25 voucher every June.

Best in Show members who earn 500 points receive a 35% discount, a £50 voucher twice per year, and free shipping on all orders.

Customers can progress to the next tier in ways other than placing an order, including by earning points when choosing a subscription, which also comes with a 20% automatic discount. They can submit photos, follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, register for their chosen membership scheme, or celebrate the anniversary of becoming a Chomp & Chew customer.

The Reasons for Chomp & Chew’s Loyalty Programme and Rewards System

Managing Director Chris Stone from Chomp & Chew says, ‘We’re dedicated to developing the best selection of natural, healthy treats that owners can happily feed to every pup, from dog treats for training puppies to enrichment treats for smarter adult dogs and nourishing chews for seniors. We wanted a way to reward our customers while reflecting the values of our small family-run business.

The Chomp & Chew community truly is at the heart of what we do, and the lift we get when we receive a lovely photo of a customer’s four-legged friend tucking into their chews is well worth offering some points in return that can add up to sizable discounts.

It’s a small way to say thank you and ensure that dog owners can continue providing the very best treats for their much-loved pets. We’ve also been delighted to see ongoing increases in our membership numbers, which continue to grow!’

Chomp & Chew’s treats are always free of artificial additives and other chemicals, with the option to customise treat boxes to each dog, ensuring owners can exclude chews their pets are unlikely to eat and swap them for favourites.

Read more about Chomp & Chew – Chomp & Chew Offers Reduced Cost Healthy Dog Treats on a Subscription Basis