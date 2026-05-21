BluePrint Cabinets Launches Custom Kitchen Design in Fredericton, NB

BluePrint Cabinets, a Fredericton-based cabinetry company, has officially established itself as a modern alternative to traditional cabinet suppliers in New Brunswick. Founded by Patrick Belding and Lewis Vandervalk, the company is focused on transforming the kitchen renovation experience for homeowners, contractors, builders, and do-it-yourself renovators throughout Fredericton and the surrounding region. With a showroom located at 103 NB-105, Fredericton, NB E3A 8P8, BluePrint Cabinets is now serving clients seeking premium ready-to-assemble cabinetry paired with professional design support and a customer-first process from start to finish.

Solving the Real Frustrations Behind Kitchen Renovations

Kitchen renovations are consistently ranked among the most stressful home improvement projects homeowners undertake. Long lead times, unclear pricing, poor communication from suppliers, and low-quality materials are complaints that surface repeatedly throughout the industry. BluePrint Cabinets was built specifically to address these pain points.

“We wanted to build the kind of cabinet company we would want to hire ourselves — transparent, fast, helpful, and focused on quality,” said co-founder Lewis Vandervalk.

Rather than operating as a conventional transactional supplier, BluePrint Cabinets prioritizes education, open communication, and long-term client relationships. The company helps clients understand cabinetry materials, layout options, and renovation planning before any purchasing decision is made, reducing uncertainty and helping homeowners feel confident throughout the process.

Recognition for Excellence in Kitchen Cabinetry (2026 Award)

BluePrint Cabinets was recently recognized as “Best Kitchen Cabinets in Fredericton of 2026” by Best of Best Review. The recognition highlights the company’s commitment to premium cabinetry, fast turnaround times, modern kitchen design solutions, and a customer-first renovation experience built around transparency, communication, and quality craftsmanship. The award further reinforces BluePrint Cabinets’ growing reputation as one of Fredericton’s leading cabinetry providers.

Free 3D Kitchen Design: Visualize Before You Commit

One of the most distinctive offerings BluePrint Cabinets brings to the Fredericton market is its free professional kitchen design service. Using industry-standard design software, the team creates detailed 3D renderings and kitchen mockups that allow clients to fully visualize their cabinet layouts, colour selections, and storage configurations before placing an order.

“A kitchen renovation is one of the biggest investments many homeowners make. Our goal is to make the process less stressful and more exciting,” said Vandervalk.

This service is provided at no cost to the client, a departure from many cabinet companies that charge for design work upfront or require a purchase commitment before any design assistance is offered. Clients can visit the showroom, discuss their space and goals, and receive a complete visual plan along with transparent pricing, often within hours of their initial consultation.

Premium Cabinetry Built to Last

BluePrint Cabinets offers ready-to-assemble cabinetry, commonly referred to as RTA cabinetry, which allows for faster delivery and more competitive pricing without compromising on structural integrity or finish quality. The cabinet lineup is built around a set of material and construction standards designed for long-term durability.

Cabinet boxes are constructed from 5/8-inch AA-grade plywood, which provides greater strength and moisture resistance compared to particleboard alternatives commonly found at lower price points. Solid birch wood face frames add further durability and resistance to everyday wear. Drawer boxes are built using dovetail joint construction, a traditional woodworking method known for producing exceptionally strong and reliable joints. Full-extension soft-close drawer slides and hinges are included as standard features, and all cabinet hardware carries a limited lifetime warranty.

From an environmental and health standpoint, the cabinetry is produced using FSC-certified materials, meaning the wood is sourced through responsible forestry practices. The cabinets are also CARB II compliant, a certification that refers to the California Air Resources Board’s standards for low formaldehyde emissions, contributing to healthier indoor air quality in the home.

To demonstrate the structural difference between their cabinetry and mass-market alternatives, the BluePrint Cabinets team produced a side-by-side comparison video putting their cabinet construction up against a well-known flat-pack competitor (IKEA) , with results showing a significant difference in strength and build quality.

Speed Without Compromise

One of the most consistent frustrations homeowners and contractors face during renovation projects is waiting on materials. Custom cabinet shops often operate on lead times of several months, creating costly delays for project timelines. BluePrint Cabinets has built its ordering and fulfillment process around minimizing that wait.

Many cabinet orders are delivered directly to the client within three to four weeks of purchase. This accelerated timeline allows contractors to keep job sites moving and gives homeowners a more predictable renovation schedule without having to sacrifice the quality of materials or design flexibility.

Customer feedback consistently reflects appreciation for this combination of speed and attentiveness. Scott Blackmore, a Fredericton homeowner, noted: “We were helped from start to finish and everywhere in between. Very pleased with the products. Price was great as well, ordering was quick and easy. All packages came labeled.”

Mark Strauss, a countertop installer who works with cabinets across Fredericton and beyond, shared his perspective after working in the BluePrint Cabinets showroom: “I was very impressed at the quality of these kitchen cabinets, and surprised by all the small details that made the cabinets really stand out. Lifetime hardware warranty, solid wood drawers, dovetail joints, solid plywood sides and backs, and so much more. These are premium cabinets at great prices.”

The Experience Behind the Brand

Patrick Belding brings direct, hands-on experience from previously owning and operating a local kitchen cabinetry business from 2012 to 2017. That background includes custom cabinet design, project coordination, supplier relationships, and customer service within the renovation industry, all of which informed how BluePrint Cabinets was structured from the ground up.

Lewis Vandervalk contributes a background in digital marketing, business systems, branding, and client communication developed through ownership of a marketing agency. His focus within BluePrint Cabinets has been on building clear processes, educational content, and a customer experience that remains consistent from the first inquiry through to project completion.

“We believe homeowners should fully understand and visualize their kitchen before spending thousands of dollars,” said Vandervalk.

The company is also an active participant in the local business community, engaging in weekly outreach to other Fredericton businesses, producing spotlight content to promote local companies, and maintaining membership in the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce. BluePrint Cabinets can also be followed on BluePrint Cabinets , LinkedIn , Instagram , Tiktok , X , Google Profile , Yelp , Pinterest , Facebook and YouTube for project showcases, design tips, and renovation education. Contact them directly at info@blueprintcabinets.ca.

Ready to upgrade your kitchen? Browse BluePrint Cabinets’ online shop for high quality cabinets designed for style, durability, and convenience.

About BluePrint Cabinets

BluePrint Cabinets is a Fredericton, New Brunswick-based cabinetry company specializing in premium ready-to-assemble kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and custom storage solutions. Founded by Patrick Belding and Lewis Vandervalk, the company serves homeowners, contractors, builders, and do-it-yourself renovators throughout Fredericton and the surrounding region. BluePrint Cabinets offers free professional kitchen design services using 2020 Design rendering software, fast project turnaround times, and a customer-first experience built around education, transparency, and honest communication. The showroom is located at 103 NB-105, Fredericton, NB E3A 8E9, and is open during regular business hours without requiring an appointment.