Macro Technology Group, a leading global financial technology platform, has announced a long-term growth roadmap for its core Latin American markets through its Community Director. According to the announcement, MacroMT aims to surpass 12 million registered users in Latin America within the next five years and directly or indirectly create more than 150,000 professional jobs related to digital finance and technology across the region.

This marks a new stage in the platform’s globalization strategy, shifting from broad strategic vision to quantifiable execution and community-based governance.

The disclosure follows MacroMT’s recent release of its global corporate vision and the launch of its South America Digital Economy Initiative. The latest roadmap highlights two core principles within the company’s strategy: community-driven development and localized mutual growth.

MacroMT will further accelerate collaboration with strategic partners, including LNXEX, while supporting the establishment of fully localized operations and technical support centers across Latin America. These centers will not only focus on product localization and customer service, but will also provide tailored support for the region’s unique market volatility and user preferences. In addition, they will help develop dedicated asset allocation models and risk management solutions designed specifically for Latin American users.

To fulfill its commitments on user expansion and job creation, MacroMT has announced the launch of the Latin America Fintech Talent Lighthouse Program. The initiative is expected to partner with more than 20 leading universities and vocational institutions across the region to systematically train professionals in quantitative analysis, regulatory technology, and blockchain applications.

At the same time, the platform will expand investment in its Social Innovation Fund in Latin America. The fund will focus on supporting startups and community service organizations that use financial technology to address localized challenges, leveraging investment to drive broader employment, innovation, and social impact.

MacroMT also plans to establish Regional Community Advisory Committees across Latin America by the end of this quarter. Committee members will include local financial experts, representatives of key enterprise users, and leaders of nonprofit organizations. These committees will regularly review the platform’s local product development, market strategy, and social responsibility initiatives to ensure that company decisions remain aligned with the long-term interests of regional communities.

Market analysts believe that MacroMT’s long-term plan is particularly significant because it links user growth with measurable social indicators such as job creation. This approach sets a notable benchmark for the fintech industry. It reflects not only the company’s confidence in its technology and operational capabilities, but also a substantive shift in which ESG principles move from peripheral commitments to core business performance metrics.

This measurable, trackable, and co-governed model is expected to strengthen MacroMT’s credibility and brand reputation among regulators, local partners, and long-term investors.

Industry observers also note that MacroMT’s Latin America roadmap serves as a deeper pilot program within the company’s broader multi-region global expansion strategy. As its targets are gradually implemented, MacroMT is seeking to redefine what global fintech expansion in emerging markets can mean — moving beyond simple business acquisition toward deeper ecosystem co-building and shared value creation.