Researchers at the University of Cambridge are processing satellite imagery via an artificial intelligence tool called Tessera to pinpoint and monitor the native hedgehog habitats disappearing across Great Britain. The geospatial modeling software maps rural and urban landscapes down to individual hedgerows, generating localized ecological data despite atmospheric obstacles like heavy cloud cover. The conservation project seeks to identify the physical land barriers that isolate animal groups, disrupting natural foraging habits and reproductive cycles. European hedgehog populations have contracted significantly over recent decades, with a 2022 demographic report estimating a rural population collapse of up to 75% in the United Kingdom since 2000.

Hardware Infrastructure And Compute Expansion

Building the open-source Tessera system required a massive data ingestion phase totaling 20 petabytes of Earth observation data, a volume roughly equivalent to 10 billion standard digital photographs. The multi-modal architecture processes pixel-wise time-series data captured by European Space Agency Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 satellites to isolate specific vegetation signatures, such as the blackberry and bramble thickets that hedgehogs utilize for nesting and shelter. To sustain the heavy computational load after exhausting their allocated institutional data center limits, Cambridge researchers installed supplementary processors under their office desks. The university subsequently secured infrastructure agreements with United States technology corporations AMD and Vultr to access additional cloud computing hardware and expand its data-crunching capacity.

Telemetry Data Blending And Regional Initiatives

The high-resolution geospatial maps function in tandem with active fieldwork telemetry, including miniaturized GPS trackers attached directly to wild mammals to log geographic movements in real time. Project researchers refer to the monitored animals as “digi-hogs,” matching a parallel wildlife preservation program in Northern Ireland that equips local hedgehogs with backpack-like digital tracking units. The common western European hedgehog represents the only native hedgehog species residing in the United Kingdom, and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature currently classifies the mammal as “Near Threatened.” People’s Trust for Endangered Species research manager Professor Silviu Petrovan stated that the structural outputs generated by the Tessera model will allow conservationists to analyze how specific infrastructure elements and housing developments disrupt animal mobility across the countryside over extended timelines.

Open Source Democratization And Environmental Constraints

The computational utility of Tessera extends beyond mammalian conservation, operating as an open-source framework that has been accessed by more than 100 distinct international research groups. Professor of Planetary Computing Anil Madhavapeddy noted that satellite time-series data are inherently noisy due to day-to-night transitions and orbital irregularities, but the foundational tool compresses these petabytes into accessible, analysis-ready maps of the United Kingdom. Aside from habitat identification, agricultural sectors use the tool to evaluate crop rotation patterns and farmland usage over time. The proliferation of these expansive analytical systems occurs amidst ongoing debate within the scientific community regarding the high electricity consumption of modern machine learning models, with some analysts urging caution regarding the overall carbon footprint associated with running large-scale artificial intelligence hardware.

Featured image credits: rawpixel.com

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