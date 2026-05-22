Lillie&Lee Earns Multiple 2026 Telly Awards for Storytelling, Creative Direction, and Brand Innovation

Lillie&Lee , the wellness brand founded around the intersection of pet care, rescue advocacy, and community-driven storytelling, has been recognized with multiple honors at the 47th Annual Telly Awards , one of the industry’s leading distinctions for excellence in video and television content across all screens.

Image Credit: Sara Jane Moore

The company received recognition across four categories within the Branded Content division, including Craft-Editing, Craft-Videography/Cinematography, General E-Commerce/Retail, and General Pets & Animals. The wins highlight the growing influence of purpose-driven digital storytelling in shaping modern consumer brands and online communities.

Founded by Lee Asher and developed alongside D.J. Gugenheim , Lillie&Lee has built a significant audience through emotionally resonant content centered on rescue animals, wellness education, and everyday care rituals. The company recently expanded its identity into a broader wellness platform serving both pets and their owners.

The awarded campaign reflected that evolution, blending cinematic production quality with authentic storytelling rooted in the brand’s mission. According to the company, the project was conceptualized and overseen collaboratively by Lee Asher and D.J. Gugenheim, with former The Dodo creative Eric Ambrosino serving as creative producer and editor.

“When I asked my brother to come help me build the wellness company I founded into a larger and more expansive business,” Asher commented, “part of what I was excited about was working with my brother, but more than that, it was the opportunity to utilize his skills as a veteran film producer to help us tell our stories in the most impactful way possible.”

“These awards represent more than creative recognition for us,” says Gugenheim. “They validate the idea that audiences respond most strongly to emotional and real storytelling. Everything we create is grounded in real-life experiences with rescue animals, daily wellness routines, and the emotional connection people have with their pets. Eric brought an incredible editorial instinct to the project, and together we wanted to create something that felt cinematic while remaining deeply personal.”

Image Credit: Lillie&Lee

The Telly Awards, established in 1979, honor excellence in video and television production across branded content, television, streaming, digital media, and social platforms.

Over the last several years, Lillie&Lee has emerged as one of the most visible pet wellness brands online, building a community of more than 900,000 followers through rescue-centered storytelling and educational wellness content, making it one of the most followed pet wellness brands. The company’s product line includes a plethora of wellness products designed for both animals and people in the market, with an emphasis on human-grade ingredients and natural sourcing.

The recognition also underscores the increasing importance of editorial-quality branded storytelling in the wellness and consumer product sectors, where audiences continue to gravitate toward authenticity, emotional resonance, and mission-led narratives.

As Lillie&Lee continues its expansion into digital education, wellness programming, and community engagement, the company says the focus will remain on creating content that connects audiences not just to products, but to the larger philosophy behind the brand.

“People can tell when something is manufactured solely for marketing,” Gugenheim added. “What resonates today is substance, consistency, and genuine care. That has always been the foundation of Lillie&Lee.”