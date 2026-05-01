Roku Howdy Subscription Service Reaches 1 Million Users Following Low-Cost Streaming Launch

Roku has reached 1 million subscribers for its Howdy streaming service, marking early traction for its low-cost, ad-free offering less than a year after launch.

Affordable Pricing And Content Library Drive Early Growth

Launched in August 2025, Howdy is priced at $2.99 per month and positioned as a low-cost addition to existing streaming subscriptions. The service offers around 10,000 hours of content, including movies and older television series through licensing agreements with studios such as Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Discovery. Titles available on the platform include The Blind Side, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Weeds.

Distribution Expansion Supports Subscriber Growth

Roku expanded access to Howdy through a standalone mobile application and distribution on Amazon Prime Video. This broader availability contributed to subscriber growth, helping the service reach the 1 million milestone within its first year.

Subscriber Growth Trends Show Steady Adoption

According to data from Antenna, Howdy gained approximately 300,000 subscribers in its first month. After that initial period, the service added at least 100,000 subscribers each month, indicating consistent growth.

Retention Rates Exceed Industry Averages

Antenna estimates that 51% of users who subscribed in August and September 2025 remained active after six months. This retention rate exceeds the average for premium subscription video-on-demand services at 47% and specialty SVOD platforms at 38%, which include services such as ALLBLK, AMC+, and Crunchyroll.

Positioning Within Competitive Streaming Market

Howdy’s subscriber base remains smaller than major platforms such as Netflix and Disney+, as well as free ad-supported services like Tubi. Roku has positioned Howdy as a complementary service rather than a direct competitor to larger streaming platforms, focusing on affordability and ad-free viewing.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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