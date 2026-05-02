Funding Fixed and Five Chain Announce Strategic Marketing Partnership to Launch All-in-One Business Starter Bundle

Boston, MA – April 6, 2026 — Funding Fixed has announced a strategic marketing partnership with Five Chain, a digital marketing and business infrastructure company, to launch a new all-in-one Business Starter Bundle designed to give founders a complete foundation for building and scaling a business.

The bundle combines financial education and operational systems from Funding Fixed with full marketing and brand development services delivered by Five Chain. This includes website design, brand kit creation, logo design, and digital presence setup—ensuring that founders launch with both a strong internal structure and a professional external presence.

The initiative is led by Rock Sfeir, Chief Executive Officer of Five Chain, alongside John Malone, CEO & Principal Consultant at Funding Fixed. Together, they are addressing a common gap in the startup ecosystem: founders are often given isolated pieces of what they need, but rarely a complete system to execute from day one.

“Most businesses don’t fail because of lack of effort, they fail because they never had a real start,” said Rock Sfeir. “At Five Chain, we focus on giving founders a real presence—branding, website, and positioning—so they can show up professionally from day one while building something that lasts.”

John Malone added, “Founders don’t just need ideas or motivation—they need systems that align with how capital actually works. This partnership ensures that from day one, businesses are built with funding readiness, structure, and long-term scalability in mind.”

By combining strategy, execution, and infrastructure into one cohesive offering, the Business Starter Bundle removes fragmentation and replaces it with a clear path from idea to fundable business.

This launch reflects a broader shift in early-stage development, where founders are increasingly seeking complete systems that deliver both accountability and measurable outcomes.

To learn more or get started, click the funding fixed website below and sign up!

About Funding Fixed

Funding Fixed is a Boston-based platform that helps founders become fundable through structured execution, investor-ready systems, and access to capital pathways.

About Five Chain

Five Chain is a digital marketing company specializing in web design, branding, online growth strategies and search engine optimization. The company helps businesses launch and scale with a strong digital presence, clear positioning, and long-term growth in mind.