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Sparrow XPL Launches TwinShip: The World’s First ADIOS Platform for Logistics

ByEthan Lin

May 2, 2026

Sparrow XPL, Australia’s first and only AI-native logistics platform, today announced the market launch of TwinShip — the world’s first ADIOS platform: an Agentic Digital Intelligence Operating System purpose-built for enterprise shippers ready to leave legacy freight management behind.

And the name says the quiet part out loud: ADIOS to spreadsheets. ADIOS to PDFs. ADIOS to the dashboards strapped onto domestic brokers and 4PLs. ADIOS to a freight industry that kept its eyes closed for thirty years.

A Category That Didn’t Exist Until Now

As an ADIOS platform — an Agentic Digital Intelligence Operating System — TwinShip integrates directly into the customer’s ERP and creates a live, agentic digital twin of their supply chain. One that can think, decide, and act. Shippers can hold real two-way AI conversations with their freight network, replacing the spreadsheets, PDFs, and static BI reports that have defined enterprise logistics for the last twenty years.

“The freight industry kept its eyes closed for thirty years,” said Matt Sheen, Founder and CEO of Sparrow XPL. “Domestic brokers and 4PLs sold the same playbook in different packaging — a dashboard, a spreadsheet, a quarterly review. We built TwinShip so enterprise shippers can finally say ADIOS to all of it, and run a supply chain that thinks for them instead of one they have to babysit.”

The Disruption Thesis: Legacy Is the Real Risk

Sparrow XPL’s market thesis is direct: the bloated, legacy systems built by domestic brokers and 4PLs around 2015-era assumptions cannot meet enterprise expectations in the AI era. Market leaders, Sheen argues, have quietly turned into pretenders — protecting margin pools instead of reinventing the category.

ADIOS is built to take that ground.

The platform automates an entire operations team’s worth of manual labour — quoting, allocation, exception handling, customer comms, performance analytics — and replaces reactive freight management with predictive, AI-led decision-making. The result is fewer errors, lower freight spend, real-time visibility, and a supply chain that gets smarter every week it runs.

“TwinShip is not another dashboard strapped to a broker,” Sheen said. “It’s a fully agentic operating system for the modern supply chain. That’s a category no domestic broker or 4PL can compete in — because it’s not the game they were built to play. ADIOS isn’t just our acronym. It’s our message to the incumbents.”

Built by Operators. Trusted by Premium Brands.

Sparrow XPL was founded by Australian logistics operators and technology builders who lived inside the broken model long enough to know exactly where it failed. That operator DNA is why the company has earned its place inside the supply chains of premium and luxury brands — names like Louis Vuitton, Moet Hennessy, Lululemon, and The Body Shop — where average isn’t an option and the cost of getting freight wrong is measured in brand equity, not just dollars.

The company exclusively serves enterprise shippers with $1M+ in annual freight spend, and is on track for $250K in weekly revenue by July 1, 2026, on the back of signed Letters of Intent from major Australian and global brands.

“When premium global brands trust you with their freight, average isn’t an option,” Sheen said. “That’s exactly why TwinShip exists — to give the most demanding shippers in the country a platform that’s as intelligent, transparent, and uncompromising as their own brand.”

The Question Every Supply Chain Leader Should Be Asking

Because the gap between the shippers who adopt agentic AI and those who cling to broker-led freight management is about to become unbridgeable. The shippers who say ADIOS first will own the next decade of supply chain advantage.

What’s Next

With TwinShip now live in market, Sparrow XPL’s roadmap is unambiguous: define and lead the ADIOS category globally — the operating system for the modern, AI-native supply chain. Expansion plans target enterprise shippers across Asia-Pacific, with deeper agentic capabilities, multi-modal optimisation, and predictive network intelligence rolling out through FY27.

About Sparrow XPL

Sparrow XPL is Australia’s first and only AI-native logistics platform and the creator of the ADIOS category — Agentic Digital Intelligence Operating System. Its flagship product, TwinShip, is the world’s first ADIOS platform for logistics, giving enterprise shippers an agentic AI digital twin of their supply chain. Built by operators, not brokers, Sparrow XPL serves enterprise retailers, premium and luxury brands, and high-volume shippers across Australia, with a vision to power the modern supply chain globally.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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