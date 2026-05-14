Amy Izzo, a top-performing Realtor in Crown Point, Indiana, is being recognized as one of the best Realtors in Crown Point, IN for homeowners looking to sell their home for top dollar. With over $150 million in closed sales, more than 500 homes sold, and 200+ five-star reviews, Izzo has become a trusted real estate agent in Crown Point, IN and a go-to listing agent for sellers throughout Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland South Suburbs.

As the CEO and Team Leader of The Amy Izzo Group, brokered by eXp Realty, Izzo has built a reputation for delivering consistent results and exceptional client experiences. She is dual licensed in Indiana and Illinois, allowing her to serve clients across state lines seamlessly.

Best Realtor in Crown Point, IN for Selling Your Home

For homeowners asking, “Who is the best Realtor in Crown Point, IN to sell my home?” Amy Izzo consistently ranks among the top choices.

As a leading listing agent in Crown Point, IN, Izzo specializes in helping homeowners:

Price their home strategically from day one

Maximize exposure across Google and major real estate platforms

Attract qualified buyers quickly

Negotiate strong offers to sell for top dollar

Her track record of over 500 homes sold, $150M+ in closed volume, and 200+ five-star reviews reflects a consistent ability to deliver results for sellers in all market conditions.

Learn more about why Amy Izzo is recognized as one of the Best Realtors in Crown Point, IN .

Read Amy Izzo’s Google Reviews.

Featured Real Producers Cover Agent – April 2026

In April 2026, Amy Izzo was featured as the cover agent for Northwest Indiana Real Producers, a publication highlighting top-performing Realtors in the region.

The cover story highlights Izzo’s journey from a 20-year corporate executive career into real estate, where she built The Amy Izzo Group into one of the most respected teams in Northwest Indiana. It emphasizes her disciplined, client-first approach and her belief that long-term success is built through consistency, clarity, and intentional action.

This recognition further reinforces her position as a top Realtor in Crown Point, IN, trusted by homeowners looking to list and sell their home for maximum value.

A Proven Leader in Crown Point Real Estate

Ranked among the top 1% of Realtors in Northwest Indiana, Izzo stands out as a trusted expert for homeowners looking for a Realtor in Crown Point, IN to list and sell their home.

She is a 5-time ICON Agent with eXp Realty, demonstrating elite production and leadership within one of the fastest-growing brokerages in the country. She has also been featured in Chicago Agent Magazine, further establishing her authority across the region.

Experience That Creates a Strategic Advantage

With over 12+ years of real estate experience and a 20-year corporate executive background, Izzo brings a level of strategy and professionalism that sets her apart from other real estate agents in Crown Point, IN.

Her clients benefit from:

Advanced pricing and market positioning strategies

Strong negotiation expertise

Clear, consistent communication

Data-driven decision-making

Whether helping a homeowner sell, assisting a buyer relocate, or guiding an investor, Izzo ensures every client has a clear plan and confident path forward.

Serving Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland South Suburbs

Izzo serves clients throughout:

Crown Point, IN

Northwest Indiana

Chicagoland South Suburbs

Her dual licensing in Indiana and Illinois allows her to seamlessly assist clients moving within the region or relocating across state lines.

Why Homeowners Choose Amy Izzo

Homeowners looking for a Realtor in Crown Point, IN to sell their home consistently choose Izzo for her:

$150M+ in closed sales

500+ successful home transactions

200+ five-star client reviews

5-time eXp Realty ICON Agent status

Featured industry recognition and media presence

Client-first, results-driven approach

Her expansive national network of top agents also allows her to support clients relocating anywhere in the country.

About Amy Izzo

Amy Izzo is a top-rated real estate agent in Crown Point, IN and the CEO of The Amy Izzo Group. With over $150 million in closed sales, more than 500 homes sold, and 200+ five-star reviews, she specializes in residential sales, relocation, and real estate investment.

She is widely recognized as a top Realtor in Crown Point, IN for sellers looking to list their home and sell for top dollar, and is known for delivering exceptional results with a client-first approach.

Social profiles and platforms include their website , Facebook , Zillow , Yelp , Instagram , Apple Maps , Realtor.com , and TikTok . Business inquiries can be directed to amyizzo@theamyizzogroup.com.