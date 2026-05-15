Aure Maison Brings Architectural-Grade Brass Hardware to the North American Luxury Home Market

Aure Maison, a luxury architectural hardware brand dedicated to treating electrical finishing details as design objects, today announced its official launch in the North American market. The brand’s curated luxury brass hardware collection is now available at auremaison.co, offering interior designers, renovators, and design-forward homeowners access to precision-crafted hardware previously difficult to source in the U.S. market.

The luxury renovation market has matured considerably in recent years, with homeowners investing in custom millwork, stone, and lighting. Yet the electrical hardware category has remained largely unchanged, dominated by commodity plastic fixtures that conflict with considered interior design.

“The light switch is one of the most touched objects in a home, and yet it’s treated as an afterthought,” said Emil DeFrancesco, Chief Design Officer of Aure Maison. “We designed our collection for people who understand that true luxury lives in the details — the weight of a toggle, the warmth of aged brass, the satisfaction of a precise click. These are not accessories. They are architecture.”

The North American collection spans a range of finishes and configurations designed to coordinate across an entire interior. The brand’s brass toggle switch , available in satin brass, delivers the tactile precision and visual warmth that plastic switches cannot replicate. For those seeking a finish that develops character over time, the aged brass switch plate develops a distinctive patina that deepens with age — a quality increasingly sought by designers working in layered aesthetics. Installation requires no electrician: remove the existing plastic plate, install the Aure Maison alternative, and the transformation is immediate. For precise light control without sacrificing design integrity, the brass dimmer switch in matte black brass works equally well in contemporary and traditional interiors.

Aure Maison enters a North American market increasingly focused on the role of architectural hardware in high-end residential design, as interior designers and renovators seek alternatives to mass-market fixtures. The full collection is available now at auremaison.co.

About Aure Maison Aure Maison is a luxury architectural hardware brand dedicated to elevating the finishing details of the home. Specializing in precision-crafted brass light switches, dimmer switches, outlet covers, and switch plates, Aure Maison offers design-forward homeowners and interior professionals a refined alternative to commodity hardware. Every product is designed to function beautifully and age with distinction.