Insights into the New Paradigm of AI & RWA: UAEC CEO Tony Debuts at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

From April 20 to 23, 2026, the 4th Hong Kong Web3 Festival officially opened its doors at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). As one of the world’s most influential Web3 summits, this year’s event was co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group. It brought together over 50,000 industry professionals, 400+ world-class speakers, and 200 leading projects to focus on pivotal themes such as the convergence of AI and Web3, RWA (Real-World Assets), and Hong Kong’s blockchain regulatory landscape.

Tony Tong, Co-Founder and CEO of the global digital asset financial services platform UAEC—who also serves as the Chairman of the Hong Kong Blockchain Association (HKBA)—was invited to participate in a series of core activities. His high-profile itinerary included attending the renowned “Thousand-Person Hotpot Feast” hosted by Chandler Guo (Bao Erye) and sitting for an exclusive interview with Dashu Finance. Tony’s presence throughout the event underscores UAEC’s significant influence and leadership within the global Web3 ecosystem.

Event Background: A Premier Summit Shaping the Web3 Frontier

After four years of continuous development, the Hong Kong Web3 Festival has evolved into a global “weather vane” and the definitive gathering place for the Web3 industry. This year’s event reached new heights in both scale and significance. Key officials from the HKSAR Government, including Paul Chan, Financial Secretary, and Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, attended the summit to share positive regulatory updates and policy support.

The festival featured a comprehensive lineup of world-renowned institutions—including HashKey, OKX, and Animoca Brands—covering the entire industry chain from exchanges and underlying infrastructure to RWA and AI+Web3 integration.

UAEC CEO Tony Tong attended the summit to engage with Chandler Guo (Bao Erye) and other prominent industry leaders. During these exchanges, he shared UAEC’s practical experience in blockchain compliance and ecosystem development, while exploring emerging growth opportunities within the rapidly evolving landscape.

Highlight Appearance: Building Consensus at Chandler Guo’s “Hotpot Feast”

On April 21, Tony engaged in an in-depth dialogue with Chandler Guo (Bao Erye)—a veteran investment leader and iconic figure in the digital asset space—during the “Thousand-Person Hotpot Feast,” the most talked-about social event of the festival.

As a pioneer and influential driver of the early crypto ecosystem, Chandler Guo commands significant industry authority and asset appeal. The two leaders exchanged views on critical topics, including the liquidity construction of the global digital wealth ecosystem and the widespread adoption of payment infrastructure. This resonance between top-tier industry forces not only reflects the market’s keen interest in UAEC’s technical roadmap but also explores new possibilities for the global circulation of RWA (Real-World Assets) at a consensus level.

In-Depth Dialogue: Exclusive Interview with Authoritative Media on UAEC’s Vision and Policy Outlook

On April 22, Tony was invited for an exclusive interview with Dashu Finance, engaging in a deep conversation with its founder and host, Yu Ji. As a leading authoritative media outlet in the Web3 space, Dashu Finance specializes in in-depth reporting, heavyweight interviews, and ecosystem incubation. Its professional content and extensive industry reach have made it a vital channel for global Web3 practitioners to access cutting-edge perspectives, and this interview drew a significant live online audience.

During the session, Tony delivered forward-looking insights centered on four core dimensions: the future of AI and Web3, RWA policy trends, the evolution of the Hong Kong Blockchain Association (HKBA), and UAEC’s core strategic roadmap.

The Convergence of AI and Web3: Tony noted that AI is becoming a critical driver for Web3 industrial upgrades. Their integration will reconstruct key areas such as Decentralized Identity (DID), Smart Contract Automation, and On-chain Risk Management . UAEC is actively investing in AI+Web3 R&D to spearhead this intelligent industrial shift.

Tony noted that AI is becoming a critical driver for Web3 industrial upgrades. Their integration will reconstruct key areas such as . UAEC is actively investing in AI+Web3 R&D to spearhead this intelligent industrial shift. RWA Policy Trends: He pointed out that Hong Kong is a global frontline for Real-World Asset (RWA) development. With the regulatory framework maturing, compliance has become the prerequisite for scaling RWA. UAEC plans to leverage HKBA’s resources to promote the establishment of compliance standards and empower the tokenization of traditional assets.

He pointed out that Hong Kong is a global frontline for development. With the regulatory framework maturing, has become the prerequisite for scaling RWA. UAEC plans to leverage HKBA’s resources to promote the establishment of compliance standards and empower the tokenization of traditional assets. Globalization of the Payment Ecosystem: Tony emphasized that UAEC’s UVISA payment card serves as the essential bridge between digital assets and real-world spending. By partnering with global clearing channels, UAEC provides integrated financial solutions for high-net-worth individuals and cross-border users.

Brand Foundation: Leveraging an Authoritative Ecosystem to Accelerate Globalization

As a prominent leader of the Hong Kong Blockchain Association (HKBA), Tony has steered UAEC to integrate deeply into Hong Kong’s increasingly sophisticated digital financial ecosystem. Beyond its institutional-grade technical architecture, UAEC secured a $30 million strategic investment from the licensed trust institution DENA in early 2026. This capital injection serves as a powerful market validation of UAEC’s “Technical Infrastructure + Closed-loop Ecosystem” model.

Future Outlook: Pivoting from Hong Kong to Lead a New Era of Digital Wealth

By aligning with top-tier industry resources at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, UAEC has further sharpened its brand identity as a “Gateway to Global Asset Management.” As the company deepens its footprint across Southeast Asia and global markets, UAEC remains committed to dismantling the barriers between traditional finance and the digital realm.

In his closing remarks, Tony stated:

“The competition of the future is an ecosystem competition. UAEC will continue to cultivate the RWA and global payments sectors, utilizing blockchain technology to make asset circulation as efficient and transparent as internet information. We are driving the global financial system toward a new journey of inclusion and innovation.”

About UAEC

UAEC (United Assets Exchange & Capital) is a world-leading provider of blockchain infrastructure, specializing in the technical development and operation of RWA (Real-World Asset Tokenization), global payment systems, and digital asset trading platforms. Leveraging a financial-grade high-performance engine and a comprehensive ecological vision, UAEC is committed to providing global institutions and individual users with secure, transparent, and efficient end-to-end solutions for asset digitalization.

Disclaimer: This article is for brand promotion and information exchange purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice. Digital asset trading involves significant risk; please participate with caution.