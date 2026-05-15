Uber Expands India Engineering Operations With New Campuses And Adani Data Center Partnership

Uber is expanding its technology and infrastructure presence in India with plans for two new engineering campuses and a partnership with Adani Group to build its first Indian data center, as the company increases investment in AI, automation, and global product development.

The company said Thursday that it plans to open new campuses in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by the end of 2027. Together, the two facilities are expected to accommodate around 9,600 people and will expand Uber’s existing operations in both cities, which already serve as major software and engineering hubs.

Uber also announced a partnership with Adani Group to establish its first data center in India. The facility is expected to become operational during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The announcements were made during a visit to India by Uber chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi.

Uber Continues AI And Infrastructure Hiring Push

Uber currently employs about 3,500 people in India and said it plans to continue expanding its technical workforce as it increases AI-related investments globally.

The company said it is hiring for positions involving generative AI, machine learning, autonomous vehicle operations, and back-end infrastructure engineering.

India has become a major engineering and development center for international technology companies because of its large pool of software engineers and technical talent. Uber’s latest expansion reflects the company’s effort to strengthen its global engineering infrastructure while supporting product development initiatives tied to AI and automation.

Earlier this year, Uber invested $330 million into its India business to increase its presence in the country.

Ride-Hailing Market In India Remains Competitive

Despite the expansion, India continues to present operational challenges for ride-hailing platforms.

The market remains highly competitive because of pricing pressure, shortages in driver supply, high incentive spending, and regulatory changes that have periodically affected ride-hailing services in several cities.

Uber is also facing increasing competition from local rivals such as Rapido. Last year, Khosrowshahi said Rapido had surpassed Ola as Uber’s largest competitor in India.

At the same time, Uber appears to be expanding its role in India beyond ride-hailing operations by using the country as a larger engineering, infrastructure, and AI development base as global demand for technical talent and computing resources continues to increase.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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