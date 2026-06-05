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Raicol Reveals The Hidden Materials Bottleneck In Quantum Photonics

ByEthan Lin

Jun 5, 2026

Raicol, a manufacturer of nonlinear optical crystals and electro-optical components for laser systems, has highlighted a constraint emerging across the field of quantum photonics. They posit that system performance is increasingly limited not by quantum theory, but by the precision of nonlinear optical materials and the stability of optical materials that define quantum states.

The Real Bottleneck

Quantum states, such as single photons and entangled pairs, are generated inside nonlinear crystals. Small structural variations in nonlinear optical processes directly affect the entanglement fidelity, spectral purity, and system stability and scalability.

As quantum photonics moves towards more deployable systems, the bottleneck has shifted from proving concepts to being able to reproduce them reliably, which is due in large part to the quality of nonlinear crystals available.

Materials Define the Quantum State

As such, materials engineering is now at the centre of the quantum photonics roadmap. The repeatability, stability, and scalability of produced materials are all dependent on material precision for consistent photon generation. Crystals such as PPKTP and apKTP determine properties of photons generated via SPDC in them, their degree of entanglement, and system integration and compatibility.

Raicol’s Role: From Growth to Functionality

This development has put manufacturers like Raicol at the center of modern quantum photonics. Working as a vertically integrated engineering partner for researchers and system developers, they provide crystal growth, poling (domain engineering), coating, polishing, and assembly with both PPKTP (for entangled photons) and apKTP (for high spectral purity) This results in precise phase matching, controlled spectral properties, and optimised domain structures, allowing for reproducible optical behavior, allowing customers to move from experimental setups to repeatable modules and beyond.

Quantum systems depend on quantum light sources, which in turn depend on engineered nonlinear materials. Raicol urges those in the field to treat material precision as a foundational part of quantum photonics.

About Raicol

Raicol is a manufacturer of nonlinear optical crystals and electro-optic components for laser and quantum photonics applications. The company’s manufacturing capabilities include crystal growth, optical fabrication, periodic poling, optical coating, assembly, testing, and quality control, supporting materials such as KTP, PPKTP, PPLN, PPSLT, LBO, BBO, RTP, and related quantum components.

For more information about Raicol, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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