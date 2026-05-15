UAEC Partners with Thai Government and Business Delegation to Forge Strategic Cooperation: Building a New Digital Finance Hub for Southeast Asia

Recently, UAEC (United Assets Exchange & Capital), a world-leading Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization and digital finance infrastructure platform, announced the successful conclusion of a high-level three-day strategic summit with a prominent Thai government and business delegation.

The two parties reached a comprehensive consensus on UAEC’s deep localization within Thailand and the development of a compliant digital finance ecosystem, officially signing a strategic cooperation agreement. This milestone signifies that UAEC’s regulatory expansion within the ASEAN region has entered the “fast track.” Leveraging Thailand as a core strategic pivot, UAEC aims to radiate its influence across Southeast Asia, driving the transformation and upgrading of the regional digital economy.

Deep Synergy: A Powerhouse Alliance of Technical Expertise and Local Resources

This strategic partnership converges the diverse backgrounds and professional strengths of Thailand’s political and business elite, providing a robust foundation for UAEC’s deep localization:

Strategic Vision and Resource Connectivity: Mr. Kritapone Dabbaransi (Mr. Ko) , the eldest son of former Thai Deputy Prime Minister Korn Dabbaransi, serves as a senior executive at Siam Sun. With over 30 years of profound experience in cross-industry management and China-Thailand economic cooperation, he will provide high-level strategic guidance for UAEC’s macro-business layout in Thailand.

, the eldest son of former Thai Deputy Prime Minister Korn Dabbaransi, serves as a senior executive at Siam Sun. With over 30 years of profound experience in cross-industry management and China-Thailand economic cooperation, he will provide high-level strategic guidance for UAEC’s macro-business layout in Thailand. Capital Ties and Physical Infrastructure: Mr. Charin Sony , Chief Business Development Officer of SRT Asset and a veteran financial strategist, has not only facilitated a consensus on capital-level cooperation but has also formally designated the TST Tower , a core landmark in Bangkok, as UAEC Thailand’s headquarters. This move solidifies the physical foundation for the company’s operations.

, Chief Business Development Officer of SRT Asset and a veteran financial strategist, has not only facilitated a consensus on capital-level cooperation but has also formally designated the , a core landmark in Bangkok, as UAEC Thailand’s headquarters. This move solidifies the physical foundation for the company’s operations. Risk Assessment and Industry Depth: Mr. Jakravee Visutipol, representing a prominent Thai listed institution, brings expert-level experience in asset risk management and securities investment. His background will enable UAEC to achieve higher industry standards during technical implementation and integration.

Technological Empowerment: Solving the Liquidity Challenge for Trillion-Dollar Assets

During the summit, UAEC showcased its core technical prowess as a digital finance infrastructure provider, offering innovative solutions designed to meet the transformative needs of the Thai market:

Financial-Grade High-Performance Engine: UAEC is built upon a high-performance technical foundation capable of processing 100,000+ TPS (Transactions Per Second), with a system availability of 99.99% . This stable and efficient underlying architecture is perfectly equipped to handle the high-frequency transaction demands of Thailand’s massive active user base and international tourist influx.

UAEC is built upon a high-performance technical foundation capable of processing (Transactions Per Second), with a system availability of . This stable and efficient underlying architecture is perfectly equipped to handle the high-frequency transaction demands of Thailand’s massive active user base and international tourist influx. Full-Chain Asset Clearing System: UAEC has established a comprehensive business workflow encompassing global payments, asset custody, and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) filtering. This ensures that every link in the digital financial service chain operates with the highest levels of security and transparency.

Business Implementation: The Synergistic Ecosystem Dividends of UVISA and UAU

The two parties have established a product roadmap centered on the UVISA Borderless Payment Card and the UAU Gold Token (RWA), directly addressing critical pain points in the current financial system:

Remodeling the Cross-Border Payment Experience: Targeting the 40 million international tourists and digital nomads who visit Thailand annually, UVISA provides an instantaneous, integrated payment solution. By significantly reducing the intermediary costs and time delays associated with traditional cross-border settlements, it enables global wealth to be spent seamlessly within Thailand.

Targeting the 40 million international tourists and digital nomads who visit Thailand annually, provides an instantaneous, integrated payment solution. By significantly reducing the intermediary costs and time delays associated with traditional cross-border settlements, it enables global wealth to be spent seamlessly within Thailand. Unlocking the Potential of Physical Assets: The UAU Gold Token anchors physical gold reserves through digital means. This RWA (Real-World Asset tokenization) model not only provides investors with high-liquidity options for safe-haven asset allocation but also pioneers a new paradigm for the circulation of physical resources within a global digital context.

Strategic Heights: Anchoring in Southeast Asia, Bridging the Physical and Digital Future

This strategic cooperation is not merely a regional expansion for UAEC; it represents a profound implementation of its vision as the “Global Gateway for Asset Management” within Southeast Asia:

Driving Regional Economic Transformation: Through UAEC’s technological empowerment, Thailand will further unlock its digitalization potential in real-world assets (such as minerals and real estate). By leveraging innovative tools to attract global capital, the partnership will drive the value release of physical industries.

Through UAEC’s technological empowerment, Thailand will further unlock its digitalization potential in real-world assets (such as minerals and real estate). By leveraging innovative tools to attract global capital, the partnership will drive the value release of physical industries. Building a Scalable Business Paradigm: The deep integration between both parties—spanning office infrastructure, industry resources, and technical operations—will establish a replicable and sustainable digital finance business model for the Southeast Asian region.

Visionary Outlook: A Global Map for the Digital Finance Hub

With the successful formalization of this strategic cooperation, UAEC Thailand will officially commence operations. UAEC is committed not only to becoming the core hub for digital finance in Southeast Asia but also to unlocking the liquidity of trillion-dollar physical assets through RWA technology. Moving forward, UAEC will utilize Thailand as its central pivot to continuously amplify the strategic impact of RWA tokenization and global compliant payments—bridging the gap between the real economy and capital to drive a new generation of the inclusive finance revolution.

About UAEC

UAEC is a leading fintech company specializing in RWA (Real-World Asset Tokenization), global payments, and compliant digital asset trading. By integrating blockchain technology with institutional-grade risk management, UAEC is dedicated to providing secure, transparent, and efficient closed-loop solutions for asset management and cross-border payments to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients worldwide.