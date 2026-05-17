Digital Heroes Achieves 2,000+ Brand Launches Across 55 Countries

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES — May 13, 2026 — Digital Heroes, a global Technology Agency specializing in Software Development, Mobile App Development, and Digital Commerce , has announced that it has surpassed 2,000 brand launches across more than 55 countries.

The milestone reflects the company’s growth across ecommerce engineering, SaaS development, web applications, and dedicated engineering services over the past nine years. According to the company, the achievement highlights increasing global demand for scalable technology solutions and senior-led software teams.

“Two thousand brands represents years of operational learning across multiple industries and technologies,” said Prasun Anand, CEO and Founder of Digital Heroes. “Each Shopify Plus launch, SaaS platform, and mobile application contributes to stronger systems and more efficient engineering processes.”

Headquartered in New York and New Delhi, Digital Heroes provides services across Shopify Plus , Custom Software, Web Development, Enterprise Software, and mobile engineering. The company also supports startups and enterprise organizations through scalable product development and dedicated engineering models.

According to the company, its operational structure emphasizes senior-only engineering teams rather than account-management-led development processes. This model is designed to improve execution efficiency across ecommerce systems, SaaS products, and mobile applications.

Commerce technology remains a major area of expansion for the agency. As a Shopify Plus partner, Digital Heroes has worked with direct-to-consumer brands on multi-currency commerce systems, payment integrations, and growth-focused ecommerce infrastructure. The company also provides Shopify SEO, custom storefront development, and performance optimization services.

In addition to ecommerce engineering, Digital Heroes delivers SaaS Development, full-stack engineering, and cross-platform App Development services. The company stated that businesses increasingly seek integrated technology partners capable of supporting long-term digital transformation and product scalability.

Industry research continues to project rapid growth within global software and mobile development markets. According to Grand View Research, the global mobile application market is expected to reach USD 626.39 billion by 2030, reflecting growing demand for scalable engineering capacity and business technology infrastructure.

Digital Heroes also reported multiple industry recognitions, including Shopify Premier Partner status, Upwork Top Rated Plus recognition, Clutch Top Web Designers 2024, and UN Global Marketplace Tier 1 Registered Vendor certification.

The company stated that future expansion plans will continue focusing on engineering services, global ecommerce infrastructure, and technology-driven business growth initiatives throughout 2026.

About Digital Heroes

Founded in 2017, Digital Heroes is a global Technology Agency specializing in Shopify Plus, Software Development , Mobile App Development, Custom Software, and Digital Transformation services. The company supports startups, ecommerce brands, SaaS businesses, and enterprise organizations across 55 countries.

For more information, visit: https://digitalheroes.co.in