Inspired Voyager: Greece’s Longest-Running Christian Tour Operator Launches New Website for US Travel Agencies and Church Groups

Inspired Voyager, Greece’s leading and longest-established Christian group tour operator, has officially launched its new website at www.inspiredvoyager.com , offering US-based travel agencies, pastors, and church group organizers a comprehensive resource for planning faith-based journeys across Europe and the Mediterranean — from Greece, Italy, and Turkey to every destination on the continent with deep Christian significance.

With over 50 years of experience exclusively in Christian pilgrimages and biblical study tours, Inspired Voyager stands as the most trusted name in faith-based travel across Europe. The new website is designed to serve as a one-stop destination for travel professionals and church leaders in the United States who want to offer their congregations a deeply meaningful, expertly guided journey through the lands of the New Testament and the broader story of Christianity.

From the The Land of Apostle Paul to the Heart of Christian Europe

Christianity’s story stretches far beyond a single region. From the shores of Greece where Paul preached at the Areopagus, to the catacombs of Rome, the pilgrimage routes of Spain, the medieval cathedrals of France, and the reformation sites of Germany — every corner of Europe holds a chapter of the faith’s history.

Inspired Voyager specializes in crafting immersive itineraries that trace these sacred routes with care and reverence. A tour might follow the Footsteps of Apostle Paul in Greece — visiting Philippi, Thessaloniki, Corinth, and Athens — or combine that journey with a 3-night Aegean cruise for a truly unforgettable pilgrimage experience. Groups can also trace Paul’s final journey on the Footsteps of Apostle Paul in Rome tour, walking the same streets where the early Church took root. Beyond Paul’s routes, itineraries can take a congregation to the shrines of Portugal, the biblical landscapes of Cappadocia, or the ancient Christian communities of the Balkans. Whatever the destination, every journey is designed to bring scripture and church history to life in the places where it unfolded.

Custom Itineraries Built Around Each Church’s Needs

No two congregations are alike, and Inspired Voyager’s approach reflects that. The company works directly with US travel agencies and church leadership to design fully customized group itineraries — tailored to the theological focus, group size, budget, and schedule of each church community.

Whether a pastor wants to lead a small intimate group through the Seven Churches of Revelation or a travel agency needs to coordinate a large multi-destination pilgrimage across Greece and Italy, Inspired Voyager handles every logistical detail, from accommodations and transportation to site access and group coordination.

Bible-Oriented Guides Who Bring Scripture to Life

What sets Inspired Voyager apart from generic tour operators is the spirit in which every journey is led. Guides are deeply rooted in the Bible and approach each site not as a museum exhibit, but as a living part of the Christian story. When a group stands at the ruins of ancient Corinth, at the Areopagus in Athens, or before the walls of Ephesus, the guide opens scripture and connects the physical place to the Word — making the experience spiritually resonant rather than merely educational.

This Bible-first approach has made Inspired Voyager the preferred partner for pastors and church leaders who want their congregations to return home not just with photographs, but with a renewed and deepened faith.

A Trusted Partner for US Travel Agencies

The new website is specifically structured to support B2B partnerships with US-based travel agencies that specialize in or wish to expand into Christian group travel. Inspired Voyager offers trade support, group pricing, and dedicated account management to help agencies build and deliver exceptional pilgrimage programs for their clients.

With 50 years of on-the-ground experience in Greece and the broader region, Inspired Voyager offers something no newer competitor can match: deep local relationships, established access to key biblical sites, and a proven track record of delivering spiritually enriching journeys without a hitch.

About Inspired Voyager

Inspired Voyager is Greece’s oldest and largest Christian tour operator, with over five decades of experience guiding pilgrims and faith travelers through the lands of the New Testament and across Europe’s most significant Christian destinations. Headquartered in Athens, the company serves churches, travel agencies, and Christian travelers from the United States and around the world.

For more information, to request a custom itinerary, or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.inspiredvoyager.com .