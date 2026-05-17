iRemotech and bare.link Announce Partnership to Support Mobile Workflows and Remote Device Operations

iRemotech and bare.link have announced a partnership focused on supporting businesses that operate mobile-first and social media-driven workflows.

Under the agreement, iRemotech customers will receive access to free link shortening and link management tools provided through bare.link. The collaboration is intended to simplify how teams manage, organize and distribute links across mobile environments and online operations.

iRemotech provides remote access to physical iPhones hosted in secure facilities, allowing businesses to manage mobile workflows without maintaining device infrastructure internally. The company focuses on remote iPhone access, centralized device operations and real-device mobile infrastructure for organizations that require access to iOS environments for operational workflows.

bare.link develops lightweight link management and URL shortening tools designed for modern online workflows. The platform enables businesses to create, organize and manage shortened links for campaigns, internal operations and mobile-first distribution channels.

bare.link also develops technology intended to improve mobile conversion flows by helping links open outside of in-app browsers when supported by the user’s device and application settings. According to the company, this approach can improve page performance, checkout experience and campaign conversion rates compared with standard in-app browsing flows.

The company said some customers have reported conversion improvements of up to 45% in specific campaigns where users were redirected to their device’s default browser experience instead of remaining inside embedded social media browsers.

According to the companies, the partnership reflects increasing demand for integrated tooling around remote mobile infrastructure and distributed digital operations. As more businesses rely on centralized mobile environments, operational tools such as link management, tracking and mobile-friendly workflows are becoming increasingly important.

The companies said the collaboration is designed to provide a more streamlined experience for teams managing mobile operations at scale, particularly in areas such as social media workflows, app-based operations, online marketing and remote device management.

The partnership also reflects broader growth in demand for remote iPhone access platforms, mobile infrastructure services and cloud-based operational tooling for distributed teams.