Baghikian Law Firm Announces Expanded Landlord-Tenant Legal Services Across Southern California

A Client-Focused Approach to Landlord-Tenant Law

Baghikian Law Firm, a California-based civil litigation firm founded by attorney Vahe Caro Baghikian, has announced the continued expansion of its landlord-tenant legal services throughout Southern California. Serving clients across Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties, the firm focuses on helping landlords and tenants navigate increasingly complex legal disputes involving evictions, habitability concerns, wrongful evictions, and property-related conflicts.

The firm’s approach emphasizes direct attorney involvement, transparent communication, and practical legal guidance tailored to each case’s unique circumstances. According to Baghikian Law Firm, many individuals involved in landlord-tenant disputes often feel overwhelmed by legal procedures, timelines, and housing regulations. The firm aims to simplify that process while ensuring clients understand their rights and legal options from the beginning of the case through resolution.

Founder Vahe Caro Baghikian stated that transparency and education remain central to the firm’s philosophy.

“Transparency and educating the client are extremely important to us,” said Baghikian. “Landlord tenant law can become highly complex very quickly, so making sure clients understand the process and their rights is a major part of how we approach representation.”

Representing Both Landlords and Tenants in Complex Disputes

Baghikian Law Firm handles a broad range of landlord-tenant matters involving both residential and commercial properties. The firm represents landlords pursuing lawful evictions and tenants seeking relief from unlawful housing practices or uninhabitable conditions.

The firm’s landlord-tenant services include unlawful detainer actions, eviction defense, disputes involving nonpayment of rent, owner move-in cases, substantial remodel evictions, lease violations, and contested eviction proceedings.

In addition to eviction-related matters, Baghikian Law Firm also handles disputes involving habitability concerns and landlord retaliation claims. California housing laws impose specific legal obligations on property owners to maintain safe and livable conditions, and disputes surrounding those obligations continue to increase throughout the state.

According to the firm, tenants experiencing unsafe living conditions, utility shutoffs, harassment, or illegal rent-related practices often face uncertainty regarding their legal protections and available remedies. The firm helps clients understand those protections while pursuing legal solutions appropriate to each case’s circumstances.

The company also advises landlords seeking guidance on compliance with California habitability standards and on risk-reduction strategies to minimize future disputes.

Addressing Wrongful and Constructive Eviction Claims

One area of increasing focus for Baghikian Law Firm involves wrongful eviction and constructive eviction matters. These cases often arise when tenants are allegedly forced out of their homes through unlawful lockouts, utility interruptions, harassment, or prolonged uninhabitable conditions.

The firm stated that constructive eviction claims have become increasingly significant as housing-related disputes continue evolving across California communities. According to Baghikian Law Firm, tenants are sometimes unaware that certain landlord conduct may violate California law and potentially entitle them to legal remedies.

The firm represents clients pursuing damages and legal accountability in situations where tenants believe they were unlawfully displaced or subjected to unsafe conditions that effectively forced them from their residences.

At the same time, the company noted that many landlord-tenant disputes can often be resolved through strategic communication and early legal intervention before escalating into prolonged litigation.

Baghikian Law Firm stated that maintaining clear communication with clients and thoroughly evaluating the facts of each dispute allows the firm to pursue efficient resolutions whenever possible while remaining fully prepared for litigation when necessary.

Serving Communities Across Southern California

Baghikian Law Firm serves clients throughout Los Angeles County and surrounding areas, including Los Angeles, Maywood, Cudahy, Huntington Park, Compton, Lynwood, Norwalk, Paramount, Long Beach, Inglewood, Glendale, Burbank, and additional Southern California communities.

The firm stated that demand for landlord-tenant legal guidance continues to increase as housing regulations, rental market pressures, and property disputes become more complex throughout California.

Baghikian Law Firm believes that clients benefit most from legal representation that combines courtroom preparedness with practical communication and individualized guidance. The firm’s legal strategy centers on helping clients understand both the legal process and the potential outcomes associated with their specific situations.

In addition to landlord-tenant law, the firm also handles personal injury matters, property damage claims, and broader civil litigation disputes across Southern California.

According to Baghikian Law Firm, maintaining direct attorney involvement throughout each case allows clients to receive more personalized legal representation than in larger, volume-based firms, where communication may be limited.

Building Legal Representation Around Transparency and Communication

Baghikian Law Firm stated that one of its defining priorities is creating a more transparent legal experience for clients navigating stressful disputes. The company believes that strong communication and client education are critical in areas of law where individuals may already feel uncertain about their rights or legal standing.

The firm noted that every case involves unique legal and factual circumstances, particularly within California landlord-tenant law, where regulations continue evolving at both state and local levels.

By focusing on communication, responsiveness, and individualized legal strategy, Baghikian Law Firm aims to help clients make informed decisions throughout the legal process.

Additional information about Baghikian Law Firm and its legal services can be found on the firm’s website and on professional online platforms.

About Baghikian Law Firm

Baghikian Law Firm is a California-based civil litigation law firm serving clients throughout Southern California in landlord-tenant disputes, eviction matters, personal injury claims, property damage cases, and broader civil litigation matters. Founded by attorney Vahe Caro Baghikian, the firm emphasizes transparent communication, direct attorney involvement, and strategic legal advocacy tailored to each client’s unique situation. Baghikian Law Firm represents both landlords and tenants across Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties.

Additional information is available at Baghikian Law Firm official website and through the firm’s profile on LinkedIn . Media inquiries can be directed to vahe@baghikianlaw.com .