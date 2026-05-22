A Subscription Parents Didn’t Know They Needed

Created by Bay Area art teacher Jennifer Carroll, Happy Mail is a monthly subscription that delivers themed art projects, games, stickers, and creative activities directly to children’s mailboxes. Designed for kids ages 6 to 12, the subscription encourages hands-on creativity and screen-free play through simple activities families can enjoy at home.

Each month, children receive a bright, themed envelope filled with an original art project they can do at home, stickers, games, creative activities, and a few unexpected extras. One month might include a silly goose-themed painting project, a joke-filled activity sheet, a creative challenge card, and colorful surprises tucked inside a personalized envelope waiting in the mailbox with their name on it.

Unlike large corporate subscription boxes, Happy Mail was intentionally designed to feel personal and heartfelt, more like receiving a fun letter from a real friend than opening a mass-produced craft kit.

Designed primarily for ages 6 to 12, Happy Mail was created to fit naturally into family life after school, on weekends, or anytime kids need a creative break away from screens. The projects are intentionally simple to begin, enjoyable without feeling overwhelming, and require very little prep from parents. Some activities use basic art supplies commonly found at home, and Art With Jenny also provides a suggested supply list on the website to help make everything easy for families.

“I never thought my kids would care about the mailbox, but now they run to check it hoping Happy Mail has arrived,” said Sarah, a mother of two from Palo Alto, California.

“I wanted to create something that felt exciting, personal, creative, and simple all at once, something kids would genuinely look forward to each month,” Carroll said.

Award-Winning Creativity Recognized Across the Bay Area

Art With Jenny’s growing popularity has also earned meaningful recognition beyond families and classrooms. In 2026, Best of Best Review named Art With Jenny the “ Best Creative Subscription for Kids in the Bay Area ,” praising Jennifer Carroll’s ability to combine screen-free creativity, imagination, and personal connection into an experience children genuinely look forward to each month. The publication highlighted Carroll’s more than 15 years of experience teaching art to children throughout the Bay Area and recognized Happy Mail for bringing back the simple excitement of receiving something personal through the mail. Reviewers specifically praised the subscription’s thoughtful design, approachable projects for busy families, and Carroll’s hands-on involvement in personally curating every monthly theme, activity, and creative surprise.

Created by an Experienced Art Teacher

Happy Mail grew out of Jennifer Carroll’s more than 15 years of experience teaching children through art classes, camps, workshops, parties, and school programs throughout the Bay Area. Through years of working directly with kids, Carroll saw firsthand how much children light up

when given the chance to slow down, use their imagination, and create something with their own hands.

“Kids still love creating and receiving something that feels personal,” Carroll said. “Sometimes they just need an invitation to step away from screens for a little while and make something fun.”

After years of working with children, Carroll knew that creating the art project was only part of the fun. Kids also love games, mazes, stickers, creative challenges, and playful little surprises. Happy Mail was designed to bring all of those experiences together into one themed package, with a new kid-friendly theme featured each month.



A Fun Surprise Families Can Look Forward To

For many families, Happy Mail has become more than just a monthly activity; it’s a small tradition kids genuinely look forward to. Parents have shared that children race to the mailbox hoping their envelope has arrived, then spread everything out across the kitchen table to explore together.

Happy Mail was also designed to make creative time feel easier for busy families. Instead of searching online for screen-free activities or planning elaborate crafts, parents receive a ready-to-enjoy experience delivered directly to their home.

“Happy Mail is about more than art projects,” Carroll said. “It’s about creating moments kids genuinely look forward to and helping families make simple memories together.”

Membership and Gift Options Available

Happy Mail is available through monthly memberships, annual memberships, and gift subscriptions. Many parents, grandparents, relatives, and family friends have found it to be a thoughtful gift for birthdays, holidays, or simply as a fun surprise kids can look forward to each month.

In a world filled with screens and digital entertainment, Happy Mail gives children something tangible they can hold, create, and genuinely get excited about. The combination of hands-on activities, playful surprises, and real mail brings creativity, anticipation, and a little extra joy right to their mailbox.

Additional information about Happy Mail is available on the Art With Jenny website and social media channels, including Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok and inquiries can be directed to jenny@artwithjenny.com .

About Art With Jenny

Art With Jenny is a creative education brand founded by Jennifer Carroll, a Bay Area art teacher and entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience working with children through classes, camps, workshops, parties, and school programs. The company creates hands-on art experiences designed to make creativity approachable, joyful, and meaningful for kids and families.